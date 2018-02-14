‘American Idol’ Alum Fantasia Barrino’s Nephew Dies From Gunshot Wounds After Altercation

Fantasia Barrino’s family has been struck with another tragedy. The American Idol alum’s oldest nephew, Tyquan, died Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times in an altercation, reports TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the publication Tuesday that the 18-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds following an argument at a Greensboro, North Carolina residential complex that spilled out into the street.

Paramedics reportedly tried to save Tyquan’s life, and he was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, but he died soon after.

A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested, TMZ reported, and is expected to be charged with first degree murder.

Barrino revealed the tragic news on her Instagram Tuesday, saying, captioning a photo of her nephew as a child, “Auntie is So Sorry Baby. RIP to my Oldest Nephew Please Pray for his Mother and my Brother & his Stepdad.”

Tyquan, who went by T.W., was reportedly the son of Fantasia’s musician brother, Ricco.

The Barrino family has been plagued with horrific events this year. In September, the singer’s brother Xavier Barrino was critically injured in a motorcycle crash, but survived after a 9-hour surgery.

Fantasia said on Instagram shortly after the accident that he broke his pelvis, legs, left arm, shoulder, left foot, back and suffered kidney failure as well as a bladder infection.

“On Breathing Tube and more but STILL HERE!!” she wrote. “You can’t tell me the Father can’t do it. This lil Guy is a fighter and After 6 surgeries and a lot more to go he is still kicking it. We have a Long road ahead of us but the Father walks before us and we follow him @riccobarrino & @vh1teenybarrino said he’s going to come out singing a new song and they are taking him in the Lab to share his testimony Thanks for your continued prayers you guys ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ for @xavierbarrino keep my Mother Lifted hard for a Mother to see.”

