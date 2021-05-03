'American Idol' Fans Slam Show After Fan-Favorites Are Voted off But Season 18 Contestant Gets to Return
Even the magic of Disney couldn't mask American Idol fans' rage after three fan-favorite contestants were sent home Sunday night, only for the show to bring back last season's runner-up, Arthur Gunn. The wildcard contestant made it through to the Top 7 while Alyssa Wray, Cassandra Coleman and Deshawn Goncalves were sent home.
Fans on social media complained that it was unfair for Gunn, who sang "Remember Me" from Coco, got to re-join the show after making it to the finals during Season 18 when Wray, Coleman and Goncalves had worked so hard during the current 19th season. But their Disney Night performances were not enough for the nationwide vote. Wray wowed the judges with "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella, while Coleman sang "Go the Distance" from Hercules and Goncalves performed "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio.
The judges raved over Wray's performance, with Katy Perry even complimenting her "control," calling it "elegant and elevated" and "unlike any performance you've ever given us." Lionel Richie called it "amazing" while Luke Bryan said it "was truly a work of art to watch." Even host Ryan Seacrest weighed in, declaring that "a princess star has been born."
With Wray, Coleman and Goncalves' Idol dreams dashed, just seven singers remain in the competition: Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Arthur Gun, Hunter Metts and Caleb Kennedy. The next new episode airs Sunday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Continue reading to see how fans reacted to Sunday night's shocking eliminations.
I’m sorry WHAT WAS AMERICA THINKING?!?!?! How is @itsalyssawray not in the Top 7?!?!?! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/jmYXBM0PSk— 💖 Doreen 🔮💎 (@RAABELA) May 3, 2021
"I still don't understand why Arthur Gunn is in the Top 10, or even why'd they even take him back? Are ya'll trippin'? He was last year's runner-up," one fan tweeted. "How is that even okay? #AmericanIdol really ruined it this year.
So sick of y’all voting for the worst contestants 🙄 Caleb, Chance, Hunter, and Arthur all should’ve gone home before Alyssa and Cassandra #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/mvaSwVCmvN— cass or credit 👉🏼👈🏼 (@cassava_groot) May 3, 2021
"I'm sorry @itsalyssawray and @casscoleman were robbed of the next spot on @AmericanIdol because the show thought it was perfectly fine for last year's runner-up to compete again. Arthur Gunn does not belong-- don't even know if I'm going to watch anymore if he advances," another fan said.
im sorry, but Alyssa was ROBBED #AmericanIdol— Kaitlyn O'Shea (@kaitlynoshea) May 3, 2021
"You are just getting started. Remember, Jennifer Hudson was voted off too and look where she went," someone tweeted at Wray, who wrote after the show that "more words will come soon."
ARTHUR GUNN??? OVER ALYSSA WRAY?!! Are you kidding me???? #americanidol— Olivia Allbritton (@livallbritton) May 3, 2021
"Arthur is great, but the fact he went through over Alyssa? or Cassandra? Come on! That's what I don't like about the twist. Yes, last year was different, but Arthur came in 2nd last season. It's like a big 'f— you' to those eliminated who fought hard ALL season," one Twitter user wrote.
Someone please explain how Hunter made it in over Alyssa??? #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/D78Hqu6mlS— Laura Leach (@lsleach12) May 3, 2021
Arthur basically stole this spot from some of the best singers. He had his chance. And then he acted so clueless and couldn't even stand and clap for the ones that actually sounded good," one person complained.
CASSANDRA??? OVER CALEB??? IK Y’ALL ARE JOKING #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/knYrUgewZL— avaミ☆ (@strangerfabray) May 3, 2021
"I absolutely cannot believe Caleb is still in this over Deshawn. Wtf," someone else said.
"AMERICA IS SO STUPIDDDD. Alyssa deserves it a thousand times over Caleb ugh," another fan wrote.
anyways now cassandra doesn’t have to be stuck in the stupid winner’s contract so who’s the real winner 😁😏#americanidol pic.twitter.com/8w8pUqXTkg— avaミ☆ (@strangerfabray) May 3, 2021
"@AmericanIdol not fair you brought back Arthur Gunn. Took away dreams of 3 other people who are better singers than him. He already had his chance last season!" one fan wrote.