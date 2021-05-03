'American Idol' Fans Slam Show After Fan-Favorites Are Voted off But Season 18 Contestant Gets to Return

Even the magic of Disney couldn't mask American Idol fans' rage after three fan-favorite contestants were sent home Sunday night, only for the show to bring back last season's runner-up, Arthur Gunn. The wildcard contestant made it through to the Top 7 while Alyssa Wray, Cassandra Coleman and Deshawn Goncalves were sent home.

Fans on social media complained that it was unfair for Gunn, who sang "Remember Me" from Coco, got to re-join the show after making it to the finals during Season 18 when Wray, Coleman and Goncalves had worked so hard during the current 19th season. But their Disney Night performances were not enough for the nationwide vote. Wray wowed the judges with "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella, while Coleman sang "Go the Distance" from Hercules and Goncalves performed "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio.

The judges raved over Wray's performance, with Katy Perry even complimenting her "control," calling it "elegant and elevated" and "unlike any performance you've ever given us." Lionel Richie called it "amazing" while Luke Bryan said it "was truly a work of art to watch." Even host Ryan Seacrest weighed in, declaring that "a princess star has been born."

With Wray, Coleman and Goncalves' Idol dreams dashed, just seven singers remain in the competition: Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Arthur Gun, Hunter Metts and Caleb Kennedy. The next new episode airs Sunday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Continue reading to see how fans reacted to Sunday night's shocking eliminations.