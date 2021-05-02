'American Idol' Disney Night Songs Revealed

✖

American Idol returns this weekend after taking a week off for the Oscars, and the competition is heating up. The Season 19 field is down to 10 contestants, including one of the Season 18 finalists who performed last week. During Sunday's episode, the singers will perform a selection of Disney songs, including "Circle of Life," "Into the Unknown" and "When You Wish Upon a Star."

The new episode airs live coast-to-coast, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC, from Walt Disney World in Orlando. At the start of the episode, host Ryan Seacrest will announce the winner of the "Comeback" competition, which saw 10 Season 18 finalists vie for another chance at their American Idol dreams. Then, the 10 contestants will have a one-on-one session with the celebrity mentor and Disney superfan John Stamos before they perform a classic Disney song. In the end, the Top 7 singers will be announced.

Disney Channel star Sofia Carson will perform "It's All Right" from Pixar's Soul with Jon Batiste, reports Billboard. Soul won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars last week. Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross also won an Oscar for their original score. Batiste, who serves as the bandleader and musical director on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, wrote the jazz and piano compositions in the film.

The nine singers remaining are Grace Kinstler, Caleb Kennedy, Hunter Metts, Chayce Beckham, Alyssa Wray, Deshawn Goncalves, Casey Bishop, Cassandra Coleman, and Willie Spence. Below are the Disney songs that will be featured in Sunday's episode. ABC did not announce which singers will perform each song before the broadcast. Two songs - "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" and "You'll Be In My Heart" - were featured during the Season 18 Disney Night.

"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (Cinderella)

"Remember Me" (Coco)

"Real Gone" (Cars)

"When She Loved Me" (Toy Story 2)

"Go the Distance" (Hercules)

"Baby Mine" (Dumbo)

"When You Wish Upon a Star" (Pinocchio)

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen II)

"You’ll Be In My Heart" (Tarzan)

"Circle of Life" (The Lion King)

Idol will only air once per week for the rest of the season, starting this week. Episodes start at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Past episodes can be streamed on ABC.com or Hulu.

