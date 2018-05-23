‘American Idol’ Contestant Steals Audition From Her Sister

During Monday night’s American Idol, one woman’s audition did not go as planned after her sister stole it and even got the golden ticket to Hollywood.

Taryn Coccia, who said she’s a 17-year-old airport singer, belted out “Masterpiece” by Jessie J for the judges. They were not exactly impressed, but they were more interested in hearing if her older sister, 20-year-old Payton, could sing. At first, Payton wanted to perform again with Coccia, but the judges only wanted to hear her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even though she was not technically a contestant, she performed solo and earned an applause from the judges.

“I think the talent is in the family,” Lionel Richie said.

The judges were stumped by Payton’s decision not to audition at first.

“You know, plans in the music business, they never exist,” Luke Bryan said.

Katy Perry asked Payton if she wanted to be considered, and she said so.

“Taryn, I think you have a really great presence, but I’m trying to figure out where you are as an artist,” Perry said.

Taryn looked really disappointed as they handed the golden ticket to her older sister.

The whole scene was a little awkward, but some fans on Twitter thought the whole thing looked a little staged.

The scene with the two airport singers that are sisters was so scripted, it’s almost offensive! LOL 😆#AmericanIdol — Oliver White (@oliver_white96) March 20, 2018

The sister in the blue looks like Tierra from Sean’s season of the bachelor #AmericanIdol — Mackenzie (@MackenzieLAllen) March 20, 2018



If I was forced to choose between the two sisters I’d definitely be in the Peyton camp… but we’ll see what Hollywood brings us. #AmericanIdol — Reid Harris Cooper (@reidhcooper) March 20, 2018



Katy is brutally honest but sister against sister is messy! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/jhHfTXkSSM — Rhonda Paige (@proglam007) March 20, 2018

New episodes of American Idol air on ABC Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.