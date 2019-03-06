‘American Idol’ Contestant Returns This Season With Major News in New Clip

American Idol isn’t the only thing that’s back! One former contestant returns for round two but this time, it’s like she’s a brand new woman.

Courtney — a former contender — is back and she’s got herself a new man, but she didn’t tell Ryan Seacrest the exciting news without confessing to the host she once was in love with him! Seacrest, of course, took the flattering news well and requested he meet her new man.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TVLine, once Christina was ready to perform in front of the judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, it was obvious they recognized her. She then shared a pretty special moment with them when she announced her engagement. The contestant ran up to the three superstars to show off her fancy new ring — one that Katy Perry could hop on board with — and that’s when Courtney told the “Roar” singer that she picked it out herself.

Perry said, “Oh! You could skate on that!”

That’s when Christina said it was all her doing.

Perry responded with, “If you’re gonna wear it forever, don’t, you know, mess up. Pick it out yourself if you have to.”

After they shared a girl moment, Perry asked Christina if the the soon-to-be-married couple already had their tasting and Christina said, “No we’re doing that when we come back.”

Bryan chimed in and asked what a tasting was. Of course Perry questioned if he even tasted the food Bryan and his wife Caroline had at their wedding and gave a different answer than some could have predicted.

“We had, like, club sandwiches delivered,” he replied.

American Idol made its second return since the ABC reboot on March 3, totalling for its 17th season. Even though the talent last year was spectacular, the judges promised viewers talent would be next-level this year.

“I think one of the most important things is that we feel like the talent is really, really next-level stuff,” Bryan said. “And we feel like we have people that walk out, that they’re not just walking out and they’re just singing, they truly have stories to tell.”

“They’re true artists,” he continued. “And they’re so good, they just, even help legitimize our show so much more when we have extremely talented kids on the show.”

Richie agreed with the country music singer saying this is some of the best he’s seen since becoming a judge.

“If you thought last year had talent, Oh. My. God!” Richie expressed. “They came out of the woodwork! I think the kids actually saw the first [season] and realized, okay, we not only give great advice, but on top of that, we’re having a lot of fun … and we’re not so scary!”

American Idol airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET with an episode airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.