'American Idol': Alex Miller Mourns Death of His Grandfather

American Idol fan-favorite Alex Miller is mourning the loss of a beloved family member. The country singer revealed in an emotional tribute post on Sunday, July 3, that his grandfather, GB Miller, died. The elder Miller was 75.

Miller shared news of his grandfather's passing in a Twitter post, writing, "Heaven gained a good one, today we lost my 'G.'" Fans of the young singer know that Miller was especially close to his grandfather, having revealed during his run on American Idol how his grandfather not only inspired his musical tastes, but also guided him to a career in country music. In his July 3 post, Miller revealed that it was his grandfather who "started putting me on stage when I was 7." Miller said he planned to continue honoring his grandfather by choosing not to postpone or cancel any of his tour dates, writing that it is what his grandfather would want. Miller shared the post alongside a photo of himself and his grandfather in the rotunda of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Heaven gained a good one, today we lost my “G.” Granddaddy was not only my best friend but the inspiration to what led me to sing country music. He started putting me on stage when I was 7 and as G would want, I’m still honoring all my tour dates. RIP GB Miller. pic.twitter.com/u0kbREJrDV — Alex Miller (@amillermusic_) July 4, 2022

Miller rose to fame following his appearance on American Idol Season 19. The teen impressed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan with his covers of songs from country icons including Johnny Cash and Glen Campbell, with his audition performance of his single and earned himself a ticket to Hollywood. He instantly became a fan-favorite. Despite being a beloved contestant, Miller ultimately fell short of being crowned the winner, being sent home during the March 28, 2021 episode following a cover of Merle Haggard's 1969 release, "Silver Wings."

Since his elimination, however, Miller has found massive success. Along with being invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry alongside Bryan, Miller in September landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records. The young country crooner signed an exclusive recording contract with the Nashville-based record label, releasing his first single under the deal, "Don't Let the Barn Door Hit Ya," on Oct. 1. The song marked his second single in total, following his digital single "I'm So Over You So Get Over Me," which he auditioned with for American Idol.

Amid news of his grandfather's passing, fans of the country crooner were quick to send their condolences and shower Miller with support. Responding to Miller's tweet, one person wrote, "Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time. You will continue to make you're grandad proud. Sounds like he was a very inspirational man." Another person wrote that Miller's grandfather "is very proud of you and he will now be forever watching over you stay strong my friend praying for your family."