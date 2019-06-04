Did ‘American Chopper’ Just Get Canceled?

The future of Paul Teutul’s Discovery Channel series American Chopper is in jeopardy.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the reality TV series, which has not yet been renewed for a 12th season, is set to be canceled by the network.

Currently, no official announcement has been made.

The source added that Teutul is planning to move to Del Ray Beach, Florida, and wants to relaunch a YouTube channel after his time with the series has ended, though a second source noted that all hope for American Chopper is not lost, as “the show has been resurrected multiple times.”

“Nothing is set in stone with that show — and nothing ever set in stone with them,” the insider claimed. “That show has nine lives and they haven’t all been used yet.”

Throughout its history, American Chopper has had a notably bumpy ride that has been marked in network moves, cancellations, and revivals.

The series originally aired on Discovery Channel back in 2003, though in March of 2007, it moved to TLC. In February of 2010, American Chopper had been canceled by TLC, though it was revived in a new series, American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior, on the channel. Halfway through its first season, Senior Vs. Junior made the jump to Discovery, and on December 11, 2012, after 10 seasons, the series ended with The Chopper Live: The Revenge.

After the special American Chopper: Shaq Bike aired in 2014, Discovery Channel brought American Chopper back as a regular series in 2018.

The revamped series featured Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr., with the masters of their craft “[pushing] their design abilities to the limits” at Orange County Choppers and Paul Jr. Designs.

Although Discovery has not yet jumped the gun on renewing the series, Teutul’s representative Paris D’Jon said that it doesn’t necessarily mean a grim fate.

“The show was not canceled,” she said. “Season 2 is over. He’s not ‘launching’ a YouTube channel; the YouTube channel was launched in 2009. We are just rebranding the YouTube name, OCC Plus.”

D’Jon added that Teutul is “not moving. His home is New York and Orange County Choppers is thriving.”

Rumors of the series’ possible cancellation comes in the midst of Teutul Sr.’s financial turmoil, the star currently locked in a bankruptcy case and facing accusations that he failed to to send the trustee in the case necessary documents.

American Chopper is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis serving as executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Craig Coffman and Todd Lefkowitz are executive producers with Brian Peterson serving as producer.