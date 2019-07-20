Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Hamlin Gives Revealing Update About Rehab: ‘Couldn’t Take the Pain Anymore’

Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, took to her Instagram Story Friday afternoon to open up about her struggles with mental health, and trips to rehab. The 21-year-old model revealed that she went to rehab multiple times in 2018. She said she fell into a “terrible depression” after she moved to New York for college in 2017 and began an “unhealthy relationship.”

At the start of the statement, Hamlin said she was “hesitant” to open up to fans about her challenges, but she wanted to be a “positive influence on my younger followers,” so she decided to share her story “because it could help at least one person struggling with anxiety and depression.”

Hamlin said at this point last year, she was in rehab. She began having “terrible depression” after she began her education at NYU.

“I started attracting negative people into my live because my thoughts were so negative,” she revealed. “I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge. I couldn’t get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it.”

Hamlin stayed with the man for eight months because she called Rinna in February 2018 and took a flight to Los Angeles. Two weeks later, she checked into rehab.

“I knew the way I was living was unhealthy and detrimental to my mental health so I called my mom and told her I needed help,” Hamlin revealed. “Little did I know that this was going to be the BEST thing that has ever happened to me. I learned so much about being independent, feeling less shameful and guilty, I learned about self love instead of self deprivation and so much more.”

Hamlin went back to rehab in June 2018 and stayed for two months. She called it the “Best thing that has ever happened to me” because she “worked through traumas, and self love. But most importantly I learned what self respect meant.”

In the end, Hamlin advised her followers to “take control of your own life and get rid of all negative people and energy that may surround you,” adding that “I guarantee this will lead to a happier life even if it’s hard at the moment.”

She concluded her statement by writing, “If you suffer from anxiety, or depression, or rather any of the things I’ve mentioned above, then don’t be afraid to be VULNERABLE and ask for help because it will change your life.”

Hamlin later shared a screenshot of all the positive responses she received/ She posted another statement to thank everyone for their support.

“The amount of love and support and responses I’ve been getting already is crazy and warms my heart,” Hamlin wrote. “I will try my best to respond to all of you!”

Hamlin is the older of Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s two daughters. They are also parents to Amelia Gray, 18, who revealed last year she battled anorexia. Rinna joined RHOBV in 2015 and is best known for her role as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives.

Photo credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for boohoo