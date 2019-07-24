‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Reveals More About Daughter Delilah’s Mental Health Struggle

Actress Lisa Rinna‘s 21-year-old daughter Delilah recently opened up about her mental health struggles, and her mom followed suit on Instagram on Monday, July 22 to praise her “brave and courageous” kids.

“First of all I want to say how proud I am of both of our girls,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on her Instagram Story. “I am in awe of how brave and courageous they are!”

Rinna then explained that Delilah’s struggles stemmed from PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections). According to PANDAS Network, the disease occurs when a strep infection triggers a misdirected immune response, resulting in inflammation on a child’s brain. Symptoms can include OCD, anxiety, tics, personality changes, decline in math and handwriting abilities, sensory sensitivities, restrictive eating, and more.

“Roughly 10 percent of the pediatric population will develop PANDAS to some degree,” Rinna wrote. “In Delilah’s case the condition was extreme and caused serious anxiety and multiple phobias. … Thankfully we found the appropriate therapies and overtime she is doing much much better.”

The actress concluded by asking parents of children struggling with anxiety to consider looking into PANDAS network.

Prior to Rinna’s message on Instagram, Delilah revealed that she had been to rehab twice last year.

“This time last year I was in rehabilitation. I moved to New York to start my journey as a student at NYU. Not long after I moved to New York I began having terrible depression,” she wrote. “I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative.”

“I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge,” she added. “I couldn’t get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it.”

The 21-year-old shared that after speaking to her mom and going home to Los Angeles in February, she went to rehab, which she described as unexpectedly the “best thing that has ever happened to me.”

“I learned so much about being independent, feeling less shameful and guilty, I learned about self-love instead of self-deprivation and so much more,” she wrote, adding that she went back in June, staying for 60 days during her second trip.

“Saying no is OKAY! Do only things that make you happy and make you feel good about yourself. Don’t let another individual take over your life and tell you who you are or how to be,” she told her followers. “Take control of your own life and get rid of all negative people and energy that may surround you. And I guarantee this will lead to a happier life even if it’s hard in the moment.”

Along with Delilah, Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin are parents to daughter Amelia, 18, who recently opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder.

