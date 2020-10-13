Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Deals Every HGTV Superfan Needs to Have

✖

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is giving shoppers the opportunity to channel their inner HGTV star. As Prime members head to the eCommerce site this week to score the best Amazon Prime deals, they will also have the opportunity to score major discounts on items that would make even the Property Brothers and Joanna Gaines jealous and help them complete their own DIY home renovations.

To nab the awesome deals that debuted Tuesday and go into Wednesday (experts estimate that most discounts will be around the 20% mark, with some discounts even surpassing that) shoppers must have an Amazon Prime membership. With a price of $119 annually or $12.99 or month, a Prime membership will allow you free two-day shipping, meaning you can get your Prime Day purchases quickly, as well as plenty of other perks.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sale that originally began as a one-day event but has since expanded to two days, with some discounts going up even before the official Tuesday start date. Shoppers will be able to score the best Amazon Prime deals on everything from electronics to toys to video games, and everything in between. There will also be plenty of deals on items for HGTV superfans.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

If you find yourself in need of some true inspiration, look no further than Homebody: A Guide to Creating Space You Never Want to Leave. Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines' design book will have the HGTV personality herself walking you through how to create “a home that reflects the personalities and stories of the people who live there.” The book gives an in-depth look at how styles are implemented and how to blend the looks you're drawn to. A #1 New York Times bestseller, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Space You Never Want to Leave is available for purchase for $22. You can view more details on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

If you’re finding yourself still stuck, the Property Brothers’ book, Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House may be just what you need. After taking HGTV by storm, Jonathan and Drew Scott are looking to help you transform your home into your picture-perfect living space. A comprehensive source, this book covers the ins and outs of buying, selling and renovating a house and even includes a calendar of key dates for finding the best deals on home products and a cheat sheet of worth-it fix-its. It is available for purchase for $7.46. For more details, view it on Amazon here.

All die-hard HGTV fans need one core thing at home: their very own tool kit. Thankfully, Amazon has the perfect kit that has just about everything you will need to get started. The Best Choice tool kit features a total of 40 items, including a claw hammer, 20 screwdriver bits, four precision screwdrivers, a slip joint plier, a tape measure, utility knife, and scissors, among many other things. The kit also comes with a compact and handy storage case, ensuring that you never lose any of your tools, which are constructed from premium material and precisely manufactured to ensure durability and longevity. At $14.99, this kit is perfect for daily home projects and maintenance, offering the perfect setting for the beginnings of a DIY project. For more information, visit Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

With fall now fully upon us, now is the perfect time to shell out a few bucks for some new fall décor. This 18” wreath is perfect to bring fall into your home, featuring artificial sunflowers, colorful fall leaves, and berries. Water-resistant and featuring ultraviolet protection, this wreath can be used both indoors and outdoors and is durable for year-round use. With a usual price tag of $27.99, the Amazon Prime Day discount of 20% cane see you hanging this wreath for just $22.39. For more details, view it on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Every room needs a splash of color and energy, and HGTV fans can achieve just that by adding a sleek and functional Marisela Tribal Area Rug to their room. Measuring 4-ft by 6-ft, this area rug typically has a price tag of $150, though it is currently marked down to just $48.71, marking a whopping 68% discount. The rug, which boasts a 4.5-star rating, features an array of colors that give a designer look and feel and makes a statement in any room. It is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a perfect fit for any home. View more details at Amazon.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Is that doormat looking a little worse for wear? Replace it with this brand new Dexi doormat. Measuring 17x29-inches, this rubber doormat is constructed of high-quality reclaimed rubber backing and polypropylene material surface, making it durable, strong, and flexible. Non-slip and safe, this doormat also features patterned grooves that are more than just stylish, as they effectively capture and retain dirt, dust, and sand off the soles. During Amazon Prime Day, you can purchase this doormat for $13.99, which is 30% off the typical $19.99 price tag. More details are available on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

For Prime Day, Amazon has a 3-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs marked down from $39.99 to just $20.99. Among a roundup of HGTV's recommended Prime Day buys, these smart plugs are voice-controlled and work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant, allowing for the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice. Smart outlet control also allows you to turn your electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app. For more information, visit Amazon here.

