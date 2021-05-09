'The Talk' Co-Host Amanda Kloots Marks First Mother's Day Without Late Husband Nick Cordero

✖

The Talk host Amanda Kloots is planning to mark her first Mother's Day without her late husband Broadway star Nick Cordero by spending the day with their son Elvis, whom she affectionately calls her "mini Nick." “I want to focus on him because, if you stay too stagnant on holidays like this, that’s when you can start feeling sorry for yourself," she tells The Post, adding that their itinerary includes eating bagels and spending time with close friends later in the day.

The holiday should be a day “filled with love, happiness and activity," she says. She previously celebrated Mother's Day on Friday's special episode of the daytime talk show with a surprise visit from her son. The toddler walked out on stage in his TV debut to his father's song "Live Your Life" and he along with his mom took home some specialized gifts including mom and son onesies and a few sweet words from some Sesame Street characters as well as CBS This Morning host Gayle King. "I know you don't need any advice from me on how to be a good mom," King told the co-host in the special clip. "I see how great you are with Elvis and how much you love him. I can only tell you this: It only gets better. As much as you love this stage with Elvis, it only gets better."

Cordero died last July after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. Kloots attributes much of her growth during her grieving process to her son, who she says is her little piece of her late husband. “He gets cuter overnight — bigger, taller and smarter. Every morning, he’s a new little boy and growing so fast. And I love that he’s my best friend," she told The Post. The co-host plans to honor her husband's memory by releasing a memoir “Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero." “[Elvis] looks more like Nick every day, and he will carry on his legacy,” she writes of her son in the upcoming autobiography, which is scheduled for a June 15 release date.