Alyson Hannigan Opens up About 'Insane' Body Transformation on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Alyson Hannigan credits Dancing With the Stars and pro partner Sasha Farber with her "insane" physical transformation over the past three months. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 49, opened up about how she's changed during her three-month dance journey on the ABC competition series to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Dec. 5 Season 32 finale after showing off her toned figure in a blue gown Tuesday.

"I mean it's insane," the How I Met Your Mother star said. "I can't even believe – he keeps saying 'Body by Sasha.'" Farber, 39, joked, "Contact me on social media to make you look like this," gesturing to Hannigan in the stunning costume from their waltz in the semi-finals. With all of the additional activity added to her day in dance rehearsals, Hannigan revealed all of her "healthy eating" habits have been lost, sharing that she's mostly been focused on taking in more calories to make up for a day full of dancing.

"The other day in the studio – pizza, pizza, pizza, pizza," Farber said of their rehearsal diet. Hannigan joked of how she's been eating, "Yeah, the PT [physical therapist] said, 'Oh you should have milk and bananas before bed for calcium and potassium,' and we were out of milk so we had ice cream."

Despite all of the practicing, Hannigan said she's still been struggling to learn and perfect the dances. In Tuesday's semi-finals, the actress and her pro partner earned a 25 out of 30 with their jive to "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins before pulling a 26 out of 30 for their waltz to "Come Away With Me" by Norah Jones. "This week was so hard for me," Hannigan said. "My body's falling apart, my knee wants to leave my leg and the jive is just a mean dance. It's really awful, it's awful."

Competing in the finals with four other couples next week, Hannigan will have to rise above her fellow celebrities Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz and Charity Lawson to bring home the win. "Being the underdog, I am so proud to be here and I do want to prove to all the other underdogs that you can do it," she said during Tuesday's episode. "I am going to do everything I can to pull off a perfect performance because I'm rooting for the underdog too."

The Dancing With the Stars Season 32 finale airs on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.