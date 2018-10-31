All the Winners of the Annual ‘Real Housewives’ Awards

It’s that time of year, when the most prestigious of television awards are handed out to some of the most entertaining people on television. No, it’s not the Emmys — it’s the annual Real Housewives Awards!

Bravo’s annual awards allows fans of the Housewives to vote on the winner from their favorite franchise — Beverly Hills, Dallas, Orange County, New York City, Potomac, Atlanta or New Jersey — when it comes to 10 categories.

Those categories are: Most Iconic Moment, Best Style, Best Comedic Performance, Best Actress, Miss Congeniality, Best Shade, Rookie of the Year, Best Couple, Best Friend and Most Memorable Wig.

But which Housewife took home the winning honors for 2018? Keep scrolling to see all the winners and their award-nominated performances.

Most Iconic Moment

Winning the Most Iconic Moment award for 2018 was no other than Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, who took home the honor for her heated argument with Porsha Williams. But it wasn’t Leakes’ argument that made the moment instantly iconic, it was the fact that her fake bun kept coming unpinned throughout, and was being fixed by Marlo Hampton throughout.

She was up against Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s walk-out on Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken’s amygdala revelation, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice accusing Kim DePaola of running a brothel, Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel reuniting with Jill Zarin at Bobby Zarin’s funeral, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge falling and breaking her foot while naked hot tubbing and Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huber’s press conference.

Best Style

Unsurprisingly, the Housewife taking home the honor of Best Style was RHOBH star Erika Girardi. The Erika Jayne performer is known for going all out, and her red latex outfit that required both “lube” and baby powder was no exception during the women’s trip to Berlin.

Girardi was up against RHOA star Cynthia Bailey for her “50 Cynt” Halloween costume, RHOD star Kameron Westcott for her “on call” monogrammed pajamas, RHONJ star Margaret Josephs’ “Lily Pulitzer on crack” aesthetic, RHONY star Luann de Lesseps French murder mystery costume, RHOC star Shannon Beador’s green poker suit and RHOP star Gizelle Bryant’s “#FreeKaren” shirt.





Best Comedic Performance

Taking home the Best Comedic Performance award this year was none other than RHONY‘s Sonja Morgan, whose home renovations forced her into a live lived under plastic sheeting (and without underwear!).

Also nominated was RHOA‘s Porsha Williams, who nearly walked out on a blind date, RHOBH‘s Lisa Rinna and Camille Grammer, who stunned a salesperson with their talk of rejuvenated vaginas, RHOD‘s LeeAnne Locken, who broke out a rap during a talent competition, RHONJ sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s cake fight, RHOC‘s Vicki Gunvalson falling over during the ropes course prep and RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huber fending off an aggressive mime.

Best Actress

Housewives doing impressions of other Housewives is one of the most anticipated parts of each show. RHONY‘s Bethenny Frankel took home the honor this year for her impression of Ramona Singer flirting with a man at their speed dating event, but she was up against some tough competition.

RHOA‘s NeNe Leakes was also nominated for her impression of Kandi Burruss’ monotone, RHOBH star Kyle Richards for her impression of Lisa Vanderpump’s British accent, RHOD‘s Brandi Redmond imitating LeeAnne Locken’s southern drawl, RHONJ‘s Margaret Josephs imitating sensitive Siggy Flicker, RHOC‘s Kelly Dodd imitating an angry Emily Simpson, and RHOP‘s Ashley Darby imitating Karen Huber’s wig issues.

Miss Congeniality

Even amid the drama, some of the Housewives are known for their sweeter side. Dolores Catania from RHONJ took home the Miss Congeniality Award this year after trying to preserve her friendship with both Kim DePaola and Teresa Giudice despite their tense feuding.

She was up against RHOA‘s Cynthia Bailey, who made sure everyone was included in the cathartic candle ceremony, RHOBH‘s Lisa Rinna, who was determined to stay out of all the drama this season, RHOD‘s Cary Deuber, who helped LeeAnne Locken put her fake eyelash back on in a restaurant, RHONY‘s Tinsley Mortimer letting Sonja Morgan stay with her while selling her home, RHOC‘s Shannon Beador kicking off the Housewives’ trip with sombreros and tequila shots and Monique Samuels of RHOP smoothing things over with flowers.

Best Shade

There’s no one who can throw shade like a Real Housewife, and RHOC‘s Kelly Dodd walked away with the top shady award this year for her fight with Emily Simpson’s husband, whom she called “a f—ing dork.”

She was up against RHOA‘s NeNe Leakes for her “The door is closed” speech to Porsha Williams, RHOBH‘s Lisa Vanderpump for putting Dorit Kemsley in her place in the friend group, RHOD mother Dee Simmons, who told daughter D’Andra, “I don’t really give a rip what you do,” RHONJ‘s Teresa Giudice coming at Kim DePaola with some clever wordplay about her business’ name, RHONY‘s Dorinda Medley shutting down Sonja Morgan’s dating claims and RHOP‘s Gizelle Bryant letting those who might take a shot know that she’s “like a ninja” ready to “blow your face off.”

Rookie of the Year

It’s not easy to come in fresh to a tight-knit group like the Housewives, but RHOBH newcomer Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave walked away with the Rookie of the Year Award for her down to earth personality and “accountability.”

She was competing for the honor against RHOA newcomer Eva Marcille, RHONJ‘s Margaret Josephs, RHOC‘s Gina Kirschenheiter, RHOC’s Emily Simpson, and RHOP‘s Candiace Dillard.

Best Couple

There are few couples in the Housewives world that have stood through the drama that comes with being on reality TV, but RHOC‘s Tamra and Eddie Judge have made it through a lot, including his ongoing health issues. The two walked away with the Best Couple Award this year, but were up against some other strong couples.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker of RHOA were also nominated for the honor, as were Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley of RHOBH, D’Andra Simmons and Jeremy Lock of RHOD, Melissa and Joe Gorga of RHONJ, Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth of RHONY and Robyn and Juan Dixon of RHOP.

Best Friends

There’s no way to make it through the world of the Housewives without a good gal pal, however, and there are none closer than Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman of RHOD, who even helped facilitate Redmond’s adoption together!

Also nominated were RHOA besties Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss, RHOBH‘s Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, RHONJ star Melissa Gorga and RHONY‘s Ramona Singer, RHONY pals Bethenny Frankel and Sonja Morgan, RHOC trio Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge and RHOP‘s Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Robyn Dixon.

Most Memorable Wig

It just wouldn’t be a celebration of the Housewives without recognition of the Most Memorable Wig. Karen Huber of RHOP took home the honor with a landslide win this year after her incident in which her wig would not find a resting place on her head, despite her assurance that it was fixed.

Trailing behind Huber’s wig were RHOA star Kandi Burruss’ coke can curler wig, RHOBH star Erika Girardi’s pink Tokyo-inspired wig, RHOD star Brandi Redmond’s curly ’80s prom king wig, RHONY star Luann de Lesseps’ blonde wig and RHONY star Bethenny Frankel’s “drag Barbie/Texas prostitute” bouffant.

Photo credit: Bravo