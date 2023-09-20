'All Star Shore' Stars Reveal 'All Hell Breaks Loose' in Drama-Filled Season 2 (Exclusive)

Get ready for drama in the ultimate shore house as All Star Shore returns for a second season on MTV Thursday, Sept. 21. Before "all hell breaks loose" as some of the biggest stars from Jersey Shore, Geordie Shore, Germany Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, F Boy Island and Too Hot To Handle party and compete for $150,000, Tamaris Sepulveda and Xavier Ulibarri opened up about the wild ride to come in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.

For Sepulveda, who we first met as the winner of F Boy Island, there was plenty of drama, especially when it comes to Jersey Shore OG Vinny Guadagnino, whom she's seen cozying up to in the season trailer. "An F Girl is always going to be an F Girl and there's always going to be someone there," she teased to PopCulture. "And there might be a showmance, and there might be kissing involved and sex involved and drama and an emotional roller coaster." She added, "I definitely want the money, but also, I'm an F Girl and F Girls are going to do F Girl s-, and I'm going to talk and do stuff and maybe kiss and stuff."

(Photo: MTV)

Ulibarri, who made his debut on Acapulco Shore, had no problem creating his own drama, as he admits to pushing people's buttons to see "how they would explode." He told PopCulture, "I definitely did stir the pot quite a few times and it was really enjoyable. I mean, I think for me, reality TV is all about that." Part of the tension came from a "major culture clash" with the international reality personalities. "We all just have very different experiences and different ways to deal with people," he explained.

Ulibarri pointed the finger at Sepulveda as well, saying his co-star "would stir s- up in her own way" while being "very sneaky about it." Sepulveda agreed that there were no dull moments in the house. "Some days I think that it will be an amazing day and then it will end up in s-," she shared. "And I'm just like, we just had such a successful day and we all got along, and then one thing happens and then it is all hell breaks loose. Drama for this season, it's there. More than enough." All Star Shore makes its Jerzday premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, following an all-new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.