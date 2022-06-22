Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli 'Excited' to Watch Their Relationship 'Bloom' on 'All Star Shore' (Exclusive)

The Bachelorette's Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli are taking it back to the early days of their romance as they prepare for the premiere of All Star Shore. Ahead of the Paramount+ series' premiere on June 29, Horstmann and Gibelli opened up to PopCulture.com about the unconventional start of their relationship amid the chaos of the All Star Shore competition.

Competing on teams with fellow reality stars including Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick, Love Island's Trina Njoroge and RuPaul's Drag Race star Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo, who also spoke to PopCulture, Gibelli explained she had a much "different" experience than on her Netflix show. "[Love Is Blind] was very hard on my heart and just like mentally," she told PopCulture. "I was always in distress or just sad or yelling."

People will see the reality TV personality in a "completely new light," much like the way Horstmann got to know her. "I am actually really excited," the Bachelor Nation star said of watching the start of his relationship back. "Even when you're there and you're filming, you really don't know what's happening around you and like what's happening in the [in the moment interviews] ... It's always fun to, you know, kind of watch a relationship bloom, especially when it's your own. So I'm pretty excited to watch it."

"I want to see it from his perspective," Gibelli chimed in. "'Cause I know exactly how it went through my own eyes, but I want to see it, how it went through with him." There were plenty of other love connections on All Star Shore as well, with Njoroge teasing she was "hopping left and right" from summer romance to summer romance, and Mateo joking his romance was "with the bar." The two reality stars loved watching Gibelli and Horstmann find a real connection, however.

"I called them Mom and Dad. They were like my mom and dad in the villa and I slowly saw them evolving and like getting closer by the day," the Love Island star shared, noting how much she does "adore" the couple together. Mateo added, "My favorite movies are all romance, like Pretty Woman, The Notebook, so watching that blossom while all this chaos is going on ... I was just rooting from the sidelines."