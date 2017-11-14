The Alaskan Bush People family will reportedly not return to Alaska as matriarch Ami Brown battles lung cancer, according to the Facebook page ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Exposed.

Brown is set to resume her second round of chemotherapy, which she had to briefly halt due to weight loss. Brown will reportedly finish her chemotherapy in California.

After Brown finishes her treatments, the rest of the Brown family will reportedly not be returning to Alaska, the Facebook page reports, adding that the Browns will live in Colorado full time and continue filming their reality show from there.

“Colorado will be their new forever home,” the page’s curator commented on a recent photo of Noah Brown.

Season 8 of the show will likely focus on Ami and her health, as well as the family’s new lives outside of Alaska, although there are plenty of fans who are convinced the group was never actually living there in the first place.

The Browns will be featured in an upcoming Christmas special on Discovery, which will air on Dec. 15. ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Exposed reported that the special was filmed while the family was briefly in Colorado during the first week of November.

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel