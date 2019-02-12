‘Alaskan Bush People’: Watch All of Matt Brown’s Inspiring Messages From Inside Rehab

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has had a harrowing journey through addiction recovery, and he took fans along for the ride with social media.

Brown is the eldest member of his family, which stars on Discovery’s survival reality show Alaskan Bush People. The 36-year-old has been behind some of the family’s controversies over the years, thanks in no small part to his struggles with substance abuse. Brown has gone back and forth with his dependency on alcohol over the years. He checked in to rehab in September to try and sort it out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Brown had more struggles after that, fleeing home and breaking off contact with his family for a while. The reality star had been to rehab before, starting in 2016. At the time, he said he “could see himself spiraling,” adding that drinking was simply taking up more and more of his time.

“I was more withdrawn. I was slower. Things didn’t excite me the way they used to.”

Finally, Brown’s most recent stint in rehab seemed to do him some real good. The exact time line of his treatment is hard to judge, but starting in January, Brown brought his fans with him into the process. He posted many videos from rehab, which he said was therapeutic for him. After he was finished with his program, he continued the vulnerable, honest posts.

Here is a look at how Brown shared his rehab journey.

Smoke

View this post on Instagram I just liked the lighting of this. It pretty A post shared by Matt Brown (@mattbrown511) on Dec 11, 2018 at 3:48pm PST

Like many people in recovery, Brown allowed himself his lesser vices in order to help give up his more serious ones. Shortly after returning to the desert back in December he posted a clip of sunlight illuminating cigarette smoke as he struggled to maintain his sobriety.

“I just liked the lighting of this,” he wrote.

Returning to Rehab

View this post on Instagram I love you all ? A post shared by Matt Brown (@mattbrown511) on Jan 5, 2019 at 12:30pm PST

Brown’s first real confessional rehab video was a sincere thanks to his fans and supporters. He admitted that he had a lot of work to do, but said he would not even be doing it without the encouragement he got from viewers and followers.

“I love you all,” he captioned the clip.

Brown posted a couple of more videos thanking fans and assuring them he would respond to all of their messages eventually.

Complete

View this post on Instagram Serenity courage wisdom love A post shared by Matt Brown (@mattbrown511) on Jan 11, 2019 at 2:43pm PST

A few days later, Brown stepped out in front of his camera wearing a suit, informing his fans that he had finished his treatment program. The reality star said he had done nearly six months in rehab, and he was excited about the next chapter.

“Serenity courage wisdom love,” he wrote in the caption.

Life is a Highway

View this post on Instagram Life is a hiway 😉 A post shared by Matt Brown (@mattbrown511) on Jan 11, 2019 at 5:29pm PST

After finishing his treatment, Brown posted a triumphant clip of himself walking out of rehab, with “Life is a Highway” playing in the background.

“Life is a hiway,” he captioned the photo with a winking emoticon.

Back Home

Nearly a week later, Brown updated fans on his life outside of rehab. He posted a clip from a room full of plants, smiling as he said things are going “really well” for him. He also plugged his YouTube channel, where he continued to create video content.

YouTube

So far, Brown’s YouTube channel consists of an introduction video, and a beach montage. The first shows off Matt’s new demeanor in his new home, where a classical guitar leans in the corner behind him.

The second features Brown in a peaceful beach scene.

Bugging Out

View this post on Instagram ? A post shared by Matt Brown (@mattbrown511) on Jan 29, 2019 at 5:15pm PST

Brown has a unique hobby for his new sober lifestyle: bugs. The reality star has posted several clips showing himself playing with bees, attracting insects and studying their behavior. It makes sense for the nature-loving star.

Upcoming Content

As for what comes next for Brown, anything is possible. On Sunday, he posted a picture of a young man who he explained is helping him build up his YouTube channel.

“This is my buddy Liam aka PAYN3,” he wrote. “He’s my YouTube editor and designer. His hoodie is part of his merchandise line he designs all himself- he’s very entrepreneurial.”

It sounds like Brown could find a new foothold online with the help of Liam, expanding his reality TV fandom even further.