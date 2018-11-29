‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Tease When New Episodes Will Premiere

Alaskan Bush People fans should prepare themselves for season 9 of the Discovery Channel series. In a Thanksgiving message, some of the Brown family members hinted that the series would be back in a few short months, saying they’d return in the “new year.”

“Happy Thanksgiving from the Browns,” said siblings Bam Bam Brown, Snowbird Brown and Rainy Brown in a Facebook video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We hope that you’re having a wonderful Thanksgiving and eating all your favorite recipes with your family and friends,” said Bird, 23.

“We wish that everybody could join us for our Thanksgiving, but we’ll be back in the new year with plenty of surprises and a lot of things going on so be sure to check in on us when we get back,” said Bam, 33.

“See ya there!” said Rainy, 16.

The two sisters spent Thanksgiving with their parents, Billy Brown and Ami Brown, as well as their brothers Bear Brown, 31, and Gabe Brown, 28. Other brothers Bam, Matt, 35, and Noah, 26 were missing from family photos shared on Instagram.

“Very very happy thanksgiving! I’m thankful for all of my loved ones and our good health,” Rainy captioned a series of photos of her family gathered in the kitchen, then asked her followers, “What are you thankful for?”

Bear wrote in his own Thanksgiving post that he was grateful for Alaskan Bush People fans. “Hey everybody! Thank you for all you’re (sic) kindness! And words of encouragement!!” he wrote in the caption. “Thanks to all the fans! And film people! And to everyone who cares more about others then (sic) themselves! No matter what we are all the same! No one is more important then anyone else!”

He continued, saying how thankful he was to be surrounded by his siblings and his parents on the holiday. “I am EXTREMELY grateful to still have my parents and siblings with me!!! Have an AWESOME!!! Thanksgiving!!!”

The show recently announced that Discovery ordered another season, which will bring the show’s total to 9 seasons. Fans can expect to see Matt Brown’s journey through his second stint in rehab, which the family announced earlier this year.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Matt Brown told PEOPLE in September. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Alaskan Bush People airs on the Discovery Channel and will return in 2019.