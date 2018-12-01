‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Reportedly Refusing Help From Sober Coach

Matt Brown may be out of his most recent rehab stint, but he is not doing as well as fans might be hoping.

The Alaskan Bush People star left his inpatient rehabilitation facility in late October, though reports say that his family may be concerned he did not receive all the help he needed to fight his addiction issues.

According to Radar Online, the Browns are pushing their eldest son to work with a sober coach, but he’s been putting his foot down when it comes to seeking further help.

“Matt doesn’t really want to have a sober coach anymore, but his father is insistent on it,” a source told the publication, sharing that patriarch Billy Brown is set on having his son meet with a sober coach.

“He thinks that going to meetings and working with a therapist is enough. But his family wants him to have someone there with him 24/7 to make sure he stays clean,” the source added.

The outlet reported that the situation has gotten so tense that Matt is feuding with all six of his younger siblings.

“His brothers and sisters are having a hard time because they would always go to Matt for advice because he was the big brother,” the source said. “But the tables have turned now and they are just trying to do everything that they can make sure he stays on the right track.”

Matt checked himself out of a rehab facility back in October, with a source saying he was doing great the time and was committed to his sobriety.

He first went to rehab for substance abuse back in 2016, something that first started struggling with after his family’s boat broke down and he started spending time in the nearby city of Juneau, Alaska. Matt decided to go back to rehab after a “series of ups and downs.”

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” he said in a statement released by PEOPLE earlier this year. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Sources close to the Brown family claimed the 36-year-old reality star had first started drinking as a “way to deal with his mother Ami’s cancer diagnosis.” He initially signed up for a 90-day stint, but ended up checking himself out after 30 days.

The Discovery Network reality series, reportedly set to return for season nine in 2019, will focus on Matt’s journey to sobriety in the new season.