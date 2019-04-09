‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Reflects on Family’s Financial Struggles

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown is reflecting on his family’s financial struggles.

The Discovery Channel star took to Instagram on Sunday amid his ongoing sobriety journey to reflect on the more difficult times of his life and how they have helped give him a more positive and thankful outlook on life.

“I love yard work, it reminds me of when my brothers and I did lawns to make gas money when we where broken down in California, many years ago,” Brown captioned a photo of himself in the middle of doing a little yardwork. “It’s also a good way for me to free my brain and meditate. Have a peaceful day everyone :)”

Fans of the eldest Brown sibling were quick to take to the comments section and send Matt their well wishes and recall their own experiences with hard work.

“Nothing wrong with a honest days work and getting your hands dirty,” one fan wrote. “Love the smell and feel of sand and plants as you give them new life . It’s good to see you do what is necessary to keep your mind and spirit healthy happy and focused.”

“Matt you look fantastic!! Glad to see that you are enjoying the sunshine and yard work. Have a good night,” another added.

“Gardening is great therapy,” another agreed.

Brown recently completed a six-month stint in rehab for alcoholism abuse, the Alaskan Bush People star having voluntarily sought treatment in September of 2018 following “a year of ups and downs.” Brown had initially sought treatment in 2016 after he developed a drinking habit while hanging out at bars in Juneau, Alaska.

In the three months since completely treatment, Brown has continued to document his journey on social media, frequently updating fans and thanking them for their support.

“I just want to tell you that y’all have really made a difference in my life,” he said in a February video. “One of the most important and best things that has happened to me was being able to take you all on adventures with me.”

“It’s kind of neat. I’m still in recovery. I’m in rehab still basically. Things are going really good,” he added. “What I really like right now is that I’m able to part a part of all y’all’s life, and I want to thank you for being a part of mine. God bless y’all. I love you.”

Much of Brown’s journey has been detailed on the most recent season of Alaskan Bush People.