'Alaskan Bush People' Star Gabe Brown Reveals Braided Hairstyle in New Selfie

Gabe Brown is thanking his sister Birdie Brown for giving him a new hair style. The reality star took to Instagram to show off his braid with a selfie. In the photo, Brown is taking a selfie with a mirror to show fans the single braid his sister gave him and fans are loving it. "Love my fallout 4 pip-boy [two emojies] TY Birdy girl," he captioned the picture.

Several of his fans took to the comment section to wish him a happy birthday, with one writing, "Happy Birthday Gabe," while another person said, "Happy birthday [party emojies] you're my favorite [two fire emojies]." Several others used emojies to wish him a happy birthday as well.

Recently, his brother Bear Brown celebrated his girlfriend Raiven Adams' birthday by surprising her with a birthday cake. Adams is currently in quarantine so the two had a socially distanced celebration. In the video that Bear shared to Instagram, the new dad said, "She didn't know that I was gonna show but of course I'm going to," before adding, "We'll just be doing a social distance birthday." Adams then walked out with their son River, Bear told her to blow out her candles and she then said thank you to her boyfriend and enjoyed the cake.

Fans will remember the two got engaged during an episode of Alaskan Bush People but then quickly called the wedding of just days before when Adams decided she wasn't ready to walk down the aisle. Leaving Bear and his family with a lot of questions, the two found out months later that they were having a child together. Due to the pandemic, Adams wasn't able to bring their son to Bear to visit and Bear wasn't allowed to fly and see them either.

In September, Adams flew to Washington to visit the family and allow Bear and River to meet for the first time. That's when the couple decided to rekindle their romance and ever since then the two have been inseparable. Bear has since shared several sweet moments as a family to his social media for fans to follow along with and was more than thrilled to announce that the two got back together and are doing things as a family now. Adams has taken to social media to tell her fans while she loves being a mom, she's been rather tired lately, so Bear has been tried to do as much as he can to help out.