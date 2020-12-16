'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Surprises 'Love of His Life' Raiven Adams With Birthday Cake While She's in Quarantine

✖

Bear Brown surprised Raiven Adams with a birthday cake on her special day while she's in quarantine. The two, who recently rekindled their romance after Adams gave birth to their first child together, have been sharing sweet moments of their time together ever since. On her birthday, the new dad surprised the "love of his life" with a birthday cake and she was in total shock.

In the video that Brown shared with fans, he said, "She didn't know that I was gonna show but of course I'm going to," before adding, "We'll just be doing a social distance birthday." Adams then walks out with their son, River, while Brown tells her to blow out her candles. Naturally, she thanked her boyfriend and enjoyed the cake.

Adams gave birth to River in March and recently opened up on TikTok about the struggles of being a mom. In the video she shared with fans, she looked rather tired and said she had not been sleeping well and skipped showering for two days. Still in her pajamas when she filmed the video, she said the only thing she had time to eat in the past day was a lunchable. Her fans were supportive though, with one telling her she was "doing amazing" and another shared a few words of encouragement writing, "I'm sorry momma, it gets better just stay strong for Mr. River! You got this." Someone else also encouraged her but noted that she needed to eat.

Although she gave birth to River in March, she didn't have an opportunity to travel back to Washington until September due to the pandemic. Alaskan Bush People fans will remember that Brown and Adams got engaged during an episode after a rather quick whirlwind romance. Just days before their wedding, Adams decided she wasn't ready to walk down the aisle just yet and left, not giving Brown much of an explanation.

When she found out she was pregnant, Brown was made aware that he could be the father and found out a few months later that he was the father. Unable to see his son for months on end, he was finally able to meet River when she traveled to see him and that's when the two decided to rekindle their romance. Since then, they've been sharing their life together with fans via social media and onlookers are all about their new life with one another.