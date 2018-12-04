‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Marks Dad Billy’s Birthday With Emotional Post

Alaskan Bush People cast member Bear Brown is sending love to his father, Billy Brown, on his 66th birthday.

On Monday, the Brown sibling took to Instagram to post a heartwarming tribute to his father, the Brown family patriarch, as he rang in his 66th birthday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today is my Dads 66th birthday!!” Brown’s touching post began, the Alaskan Bush People star sharing a photo of his father.

Brown went on to thank his father for everything that he has taught him, as well as for always being there for him.

“If not for him I would not be the same person that I am today!” he wrote. “He has taught me to always stand up for what I believe in! To never lie cheat or steal! To always put others above myself! To never give up! And to always try my hardest! My dad is one of the only people that has always believed in me! And has always been there for me!”

“I’m blessed to still have him with me!” he concluded the post. “Happy birthday Da! The living legend!”

Fans of the Brown family took to the comments section of the post to wish Billy their own well wishes on his big day, many following Bear Brown‘s footsteps and writing what they have learned from the Alaskan Bush People patriarch.

“Happy birthday to your dad! For me, he is an example of how to build relationships with people around you, especially with your family,” one fan wrote. “It was nice to see how he takes the time for a personal conversation with each of you.”

Brown’s post comes just months after he teamed up with his little sister Rainy for a birthday tribute for their mother, Ami Brown, after she emerged cancer-free from a serious health scare last year.

“Dear mommy, Happy birthday to the greatest woman I know!!!” the video, posted to Rainy’s Instagram account, read. “You inspire me beyond compare. If I turn out to be anything like you my life would have purpose. You listen to me even when I’m having an anxiety attack over the dumbest things, you comfort me just by being in the room. You mean absolutely the world to me and I would be lost without you, it’s been an amazing honor to not only know a legend such as you but to call her mommy. I can’t wait until we’re both super old lady’s together sipping tea with the grandkids happy birthday mommy. I love you more than the world.”

Alaskan Bush People is currently between seasons, with new episodes expected to premiere on Discovery Channel in the near future.