‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Jokes About How Much Discovery Channel Pays Him

Bear Brown is showing off his funny side! The Alaskan Bush People star took to Instagram Saturday to poke fun at his Discovery Channel paycheck with a cheeky photo.

The self-described “King of Extreme” shared an artsy filtered photo of himself holding up a $5 bill on social media this weekend, captioning it, “I just got paid for my five years of service working with Discovery!!!! Just joking…… I don’t make that much!!”

He added to the jokey caption, “Couldn’t resist!! Sorry Discovery guys! Hahahaha!!!”

Luckily, his followers largely knew to take the post in the joking way it was intended, with one commenting, “Aww, don’t worry Bear – we all know how valuable you are — Priceless!!!”

Another added, “Funny hahahaha just loving the jokes.”

It’s clear Bear was in good spirits following Thanksgiving after spending the holiday with the most of the Browns — dad Billy, mom Ami, sisters Snowbird and Rain, and brother Gabe — despite brothers Matt, Bam and Noah appearing to miss out on the holiday fun.

“Hey everybody! Thank you for all you’re kindness! [sic] And words of encouragement!!” he wrote in the caption of the family photo on the big day. “Thanks to all the fans! And film people! And to everyone who cares more about others then themselves! (sic) No matter what we are all the same! No one is more important then anyone else!”

He continued, “I am EXTREMELY grateful to still have my parents and siblings with me!!! Have an AWESOME!!! Thanksgiving!!!”

Having mom Ami with everyone must have been extra special considering her battle with cancer that threatened to take her life last year. After being declared cancer-free earlier this year, the Brown matriarch has been regaining her strength slowly as the family settles into their new Washington home after her treatment in Los Angeles.

“To be out of the city and in the mountains is a blessing in itself and being given second chance is great,” Ami told PEOPLE ahead of the Season 8 premiere, admitting she felt “better than I have in a lot of years, but I still don’t have all my strength back yet.”

Even in recovery, however, Ami has a long way to go, with a short trip to a meadow leaving her on the verge of collapse, she added.

“It kind of wore me out,” she said. “I hadn’t done that much physical stuff in quite a while. Billy said he could feel my legs shaking.”

“It scared me to death,” added Billy. “She’d been doing so good — it was almost like back to normal and then I just had to hold her walking up the hill and I could feel her knees shaking like crazy. We just have to remember to take it easy and it’s never going to be like it was, but it’s getting almost there.”

Photo credit: Discovery