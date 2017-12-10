Is There an ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Spin-Off in the Works?

Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown recently visited the Discovery Channel offices, leading to speculation that an Alaskan Bush People spin-off is in the works.

The 33-year-old Brown posted a photo of himself at the network’s Los Angeles offices on Dec. 7. He was joined by girlfriend Allison Kagan.

As Monsters And Critics points out, it looks like the couple was standing in front of the offices on Santa Monica Boulevard.

While Brown didn’t include a caption of any kind with the photo, a reply to the tweet suggests that they were meeting with executives there.

An account called “Fathom This,” which is also the name Brown and Kagan gave their ferry, replied, “#ferrynicemeetings.” The account pinned that tweet. Previous posts by the account have shown Brown and Kagan doing renovations on the boat.

Although Brown and Kagan bought the Fathom This in November 2016, it wasn’t until last month that they announced the renovation project. Brown wrote about the project on Facebook. He also said the couple have been dating for a year.

“The boat idea came to us when we were on the Staten Island ferry…and how cool it would be to have a space that large and also be on the water,” Brown wrote. “Alli searched and found the old ferry just before she was going to be sold for scrap! We have been gutting and renovating her ever since. It’s been a blast…Alli has great artistic vision and huge plans for the renovation. My dad is excited to help us with the plumbing, and the rest of the family can’t wait to come aboard.”

Brown and Kagan were also seen in New Orleans last month with a large camera crew.

Most members of the Alaskan Bush People family are in Los Angeles, while matriarch Ami Brown is treated for lung cancer at UCLA Medical Center.

Production on the eighth season of the show reportedly started last month and a Christmas special is slated to air on Dec. 15.

Photo credit: Twitter / @JoshBamBamBrown