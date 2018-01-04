WATCH: ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Son Wields Knife in Disturbing Video

Alaskan Bush People son Solomon “Bear” Brown posted a video this week that has many fans seriously disturbed.

The 30-year-old Discovery reality cast member posted a video of himself dressed fully as the Joker from The Dark Knight on Monday, wielding a knife and saying in a chilling accent, “Honey, I’m home. Where are my slippers?”

Friends and fans thought that the strange video was pretty scary, especially when posted on New Year’s Day.

“Why do you gotta be weird? It’s really not Halloween dude!!” one person commented.

“Not funny!” another said.

A third chimed in, “Wow…extreme.”

The reality TV personality and his family have been going through a hard time recently. Mom Ami Brown has been battling stage four lung cancer this year, forcing the family to move from their titular home down to southern California while she sought treatment at UCLA.

In the Alaskan Bush People Christmas special, however, the 53-year-old matriarch of the family received news that she was done with cancer treatments.

“There is very single reason to be hopeful and absolutely optimistic,” Dr. Deborah Wong told Ami and husband Billy Brown.

“Life is a gift,” Ami said.