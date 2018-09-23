‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Snowbird and Rain Poke Fun at Their Brothers in New Clip

Even the Alaskan Bush People have to blow off steam somehow!

In a new clip previewing the Discovery reality show’s all-new episode Sunday, sisters Rain and Snowbird Brown take out their frustration with their family through a longstanding game between the two — Kelly and Sarah.

Using two dolls, the girls lightly mock their brother Bear’s “extreme” persona, as well as their dad’s dream to build a ranch in their new Washington home.

“Guys, I just want to talk to you about this dream we have,” Bird says, imitating dad Billy. “I want to build a ranch. I know we can do it together as a family.”

The game may look unusual, but it very much has a purpose, Bird explains to the cameras.

“Kelly and Sarah are actually just two of Rain and my’s dolls that we like to play with,” she says. “They do their own thing and sometimes they like to imitate what we’re doing … and make fun of our brothers.”

Even at 23 and 15, the girls don’t think the somewhat-childish game is something they’ll ever grow out of. “I think, to be honest, even as old women, Rain and I would play Kelly and Sarah,” Bird says. “Just something that I could never see us not doing, because I’m 23 and I’m still playing with them.”

In the clip, Rain explains that it’s also a good way to work out their emotions in a non-destructive way.

“When Bird and I play Kelly and Sarah we tend to, like, secretly gripe,” she says. “It’s like a nice little escape from reality. You know, sister bonding.”

The two sisters definitely have enough to deal with when it comes to having complaints. After mom Ami Brown was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, the family relocated several times, first to to Los Angeles then to their new home in Washington, where they’re having to rebuild their entire life.

That includes building a ranch, which Billy revealed in an August episode has long been his dream.

“Everytime our livestock has babies and we keep it and it grows, it’s gonna stay there,” Billy said. “It’s gonna be something y’all tend to later.”

He explained, “You can’t grow up in Texas with horses and not have it get under your skin. I had fought so hard, so long to try and pull something like that off, and got really close but didn’t quite make it.”

That doesn’t mean it’s been easy for the Browns, however.

“We fought hard in Alaska to have a self-sustaining lifestyle, renewable resources and things like that,” Billy said to bolster his claim. “Here, those things are right in front of us. Everything that you’re relying on for food and work and everything else comes from this barn.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

