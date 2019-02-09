‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 9 Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed

Alaskan Bush People is returning with new episodes this spring, and Discovery has released a trailer to get fans excited.

Alaskan Bush People returns on March 3 for Season 9. The preview released on Saturday makes it look like quite a comeback, with the Brown family looking to get back to their roots while returning to TV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We just want to get back to who we are,” Billy Bryan Brown says in the clip. “It’s going to be hard. It’s hard not to get excited about that. We’re building something that’s going to last from generation to generation.”

The theme of change and renewal seems important in the coming season, with Discovery promising “a bold new era” in the Brown family’s life. The clips in the preview emphasize more wilderness than ever, with shots of wild grizzly bears, vast untamed swaths of land and the Brown brothers howling at the sky together from a presumably freezing cold bath.

The sense of rebirth makes sense for the Brown family, as matriarch Ami Brown, 55, has finally won her battle with cancer. This means that the Browns can get back out into the wild after spending some time in Southern California, where Ami could get treatment. As shown in the last season, their new homestead is actually in the wilderness of Washington state.

Another big change is on the way, as the clip features Noah Brown announcing that his wife, Rhain, is pregnant. She is reportedly due in late spring, and in the clip, Ami Brown is overjoyed that she will be around for her grandchild.



“I thank God he let me live to see that,” she says through teary eyes.

Fans were ecstatic about the trailer, which hit social media on Saturday morning. They responded to the post on Twitter, counting down the weeks until the impending premiere date.

“The bravest people on the planet, the Brown,” one fan praised. “Looking forward to seeing you all again, god bless.”

Alaskan Bush People follows the Brown family through their lives “off the grid.” In recent years, the Browns have received a lot of criticism from fans proclaiming that the show is “fake,” as more and more Alaskan locals claim that the Browns actually rely on societal resources quite a lot.

Still, at this point, it is clear that the Browns’ die-hard fans do not care much. Their viewers have followed them from the far reaches of Alaska, to a California mansion, and back north to Washington.

Alaskan Bush People returns on Sunday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.