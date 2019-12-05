‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 11 Trailer Teases Major Disasters and Romances

Fans are ready to head back to the bush with one of their favorite Discovery families as the Alaskan Bush People drama heats up. Tonight’s premiere teaser shows the Brown family as they continue to navigate living out in the open for the free lifestyle they’ve always dreamed of. But, as the farm continues to grow, complications continue to roll in for the wolf pack. During the Season 11 trailer, fans can expect to see new drama among the family, as well as, new relationships spark.

“For the last 40 years, the Brown family has risked everything to live free,” the clip begins, just before Noah Brown chimes in with, “Next stop, North Star Edge,” as he laughs while driving an empty school bus.

“Now, as they fight to conquer a mountain,” it continues as Joshua Brown tells one of his brothers to slow down. It continues with the leader of the pack Billy Brown mentioning that he had a dream as it moves forward to show several dramatic shots from the upcoming season.

About midway through, it mentions how this summer is the most dramatic one of their lives, as shots of their horse are shown from the barn. It also shows a moment where Snowbird fires off a shotgun towards an unwanted animal on her property as she yells, “Get out of here! Go! Don’t get near my animals!”

One of the most engaging scenes is where the family is deciding on whether to evacuate the area after a brush fire developed on their property.

Next stop, North Star Ranch! ⭐️ The season premiere of #AlaskanBushPeople starts TONIGHT at 8p on Discovery and Discovery GO. pic.twitter.com/zgCpwaYTWR — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) December 4, 2019

Not only are fans anticipating the families return even more after watching the video, but Noah and his wife Rhain Alisha also teased dedicated watchers with a video update on their new life as being parents to 8-and-a-half-month-old son, Eli.

Alisha mentioned that it’s been great so far, and surprisingly easier than she was anticipating. Noah on the other hand described being a dad to playing multiple games like checkers and monopoly all at one time, but then said, “It’s definitely a fun journey,” after calling it “crazy.”

Baby Eli is growing fast! 🐣 Hear how the new parents are doing and catch up with the Browns tonight at 8p on the premiere of #AlaskanBushPeople. https://t.co/N7Wih0gZLu pic.twitter.com/AhRWr63rCT — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) December 4, 2019

Alaskan Bush People is back for their 11th Season and will air on Discovery Channel at 8pm ET.