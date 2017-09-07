‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Rain Brown Opens up About ‘Hard Times’ During Ami’s Cancer Battle

Rain Brown, the youngest member of the Alaskan Bush People family, has been staying active on social media since her mother Ami Brown was diagnosed with lung cancer. In one of her recent social media posts, she opened up about “having a hard time.”

I’ve been having a really hard time lately and I was sitting outside being sad listening to music, when all the sudden I looked up and saw this, it has no trace of how it appeared or how it left I did not hear a plane or did I see one only a PINK one a few minute after the heart already disappeared, I don’t know how or why it was here but it sure made me happy and made me remember I am loved❤️ A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Rain took to Instagram to share an image of a heart-shaped sky-writing formation in the middle of an other-wise clear blue sky. She says she had not seen the shape get drawn, so it was a special surprise to see.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also revealed how she had been coping with the difficult times her family has faced in recent months, saying she’s been listening to a lot of sad music.

“I’ve been having a really hard time lately, and I was sitting outside being sad listening to music, when all the sudden I looked up and saw this,” she captioned the post. “It has no trace of how it appeared or how it left. I did not hear a plane or did I see one only a PINK one a few minutes after the heart already disappeared.”

“I don’t know how or why it was here but it sure made me happy and made me remember I am loved.”

Fans sent her an outpouring of support in the comments of the post.

“The magic of the universe! It will always come to you when you need it,” wrote fan, Staci Nevell.

“God bless you and your family, Rainy,” wrote another. “I know I’m just another name on your page. But I do pray for your family. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays on Discovery at 9 p.m. EST.