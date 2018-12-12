‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Shows off New Poultry Pet

Alaskan Bush People daughter Rain Brown may be used to roughing it in the wilderness of the northwest, but the 16-year-old still has a soft spot for her feathery friends.

Brown took to Instagram this week to share a sweet photo of herself cuddling up to a pet chicken, which she implied escaped becoming dinner by its pure cuteness.

“Well, I won’t eat this one,” she captioned the photo, adding a silly-faced emoji, heart and the hashtags #stayhappy and #staystrong.

Fans of the Discovery reality series have watched Brown grow up from a little girl grappling with her big brothers to a young woman taking on the responsibilities of building up the family’s new homestead in rural Washington. But the teen wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It has been such an amazing honor to work with not only my wonderful family but also some absolutely amazing people,” Brown shared on Instagram last month. “It’s been a dream come true to get to spread the glory of God, the miracle of family and the wonderful thing that is freedom all across the world, making life long friends along the way.”

“And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend the past eight years of my life, and hopefully the rest of it. Big thank you to everyone for all of the love,” she added.

That isn’t to say that the youngest Brown hasn’t been through tough times. In addition to dealing with mom Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery, Rainy has been candid about her mental health struggles over the years.

In October 2017, she shared the quote, “What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it’s supposed to be,” on Instagram.

“Quotes aren’t about who said what when and what they meant when they said it they are about a few words put together in a way so beautiful it speaks to everyone differently,” she wrote on the caption. “For me they were something I found myself drawn to and couldn’t find out why, they helped me through some of the darkest times in my life, and have lifted me up to great heights.”

“Being a copycat if you will, but I find quotes are beautiful and hold all the secrets to life,” she added. “Quotes are like a magic that is always there but only makes sense when you need them to most. So I guess you could say I’m a lot like a quote: small and young but has a deeper understanding then even I could ever understand.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Rain Brown