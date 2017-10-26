‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Says She’s ‘Hurting Inside’

Rain Brown, the youngest Alaskan Bush People cast member, has been openly documenting her depression struggles on Instagram, and her latest shot is rather telling.

Brown, 14, shared the below photo of herself apparently taken by someone she loves.

“This is my I don’t really want to take this picture, but I love the person who I’m taking it for,” Brown wrote.

However, it was the hashtags that had a more troubling story to tell.

Brown added hashtags for the phrases “I don’t wanna do this anymore” and “hurting inside.” She then followed those with more positive additions, writing “stay strong” and “stay happy.”

Fans were quick to send kind thoughts Brown’s way, especially in the wake of her mother’s, Ami Brown, cancer battle.

“I miss all of you on TV,” one fan wrote. “Hope the family is ok and that Ami is as well as possible. Praying for her health and strength! Love all of you.”

Another fan added, “Rainy you’re not alone. I have you and your family in my prayers. I now is hard but stay strong.”

