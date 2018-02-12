‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Rain Brown Opens up about Feeling ‘Broken’

Alaskan Bush People cast member Rain Brown has gone through a tough time recently, with mom Ami Brown’s battle with cancer and the ongoing pressure of being in the public eye.

But things are getting better for the reality TV teen, she revealed in a hopeful message on social media.

This week, the 15-year-old Discovery personality got candid about her feelings in an Instagram post, in which she looks happy while holding up a pint of cashew milk ice cream.

“To everyone out there who feels broken… someday you will be immensely happy eating ice cream on the floor alone at six in the morning,” she captioned the photo. “Yes it can happen to you too. Someday you’re gonna go through something only to realize it doesn’t hurt anymore, not in a numb kind of way, but in a happy strong kind of way, stay true to yourself and to God and that’s all you’ll ever need.”

She then offered a reminder to her fans who are in a similarly tough position. “It may not seem like it now, but eventually you will be exactly where I am, this is just a reminder that happiness is real, it’s a beacon of hope and a glimpse of the light that will soon be in your life.”

She ended her missive with, “[Stay strong] my Rainbows and remember this unicorn loves you!”

Mom Ami began her treatment for cancer in spring 2017, with a survival rate of only 3 percent, but after months of aggressive treatment, the Alaskan Bush People matriarch is cancer-free.

Ami revealed to PEOPLE in January that she had completed her treatment on Dec. 21 weighing in at just 77 pounds.

In just a month of not going through the harsh treatments, Ami revealed she has gotten back up to 104 pounds, a number that she is so excited to reach.

And even though she’s beaten cancer once, Ami will still be a frequently visitor to the hospital, possibly in Seattle, where the family is reportedly relocating.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not,” she said. “It’s going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith.”