‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Shares Note About the ‘Darkest Times’ of Her Life

Alaskan Bush People daughter Rain Brown has been openly dealing with her mother’s sickness on her Instagram account, and she’s just dropped another post about her ongoing struggles with depression.

Brown, 14, posted a photo of a dramatic quote that she said meant a lot to her. It read, “What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it’s supposed to be.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Discovery Channel personality then went into how she felt about this particular quote and certain quotes in general.

Up Next: ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Praised for Her Passionate Note on Equality

“Quotes aren’t about who said what when and what they meant when they said it they are about a few words put together in a way so beautiful it speaks to everyone differently,” she wrote. “For me they were something I found myself drawn to and couldn’t find out why, they helped me through some of the darkest times in my life, and have lifted me up to great heights.”

The ABP cast member then acknowledged that many people think quotes such as this one are trite and cheesy, but she doesn’t care. She appreciates the depth one can pull from just a simple line of text.

More: ‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami Brown Undergoing Second Round of Chemotherapy

“Being a copycat if you will, but I find quotes are beautiful and hold all the secrets to life,” she wrote. “Quotes are like a magic that is always there but only makes sense when you need them to most. So I guess you could say I’m a lot like a quote: small and young but has a deeper understanding then even I could ever understand.”

See the full post below.