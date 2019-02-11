‘Alaskan Bush People’ Rain Brown Celebrates New Season With Tree-Climbing Photo

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown is celebrating the new season of her family’s realty TV series with a new tree-climbing photo.

In a post on Instagram, Brown shared a picture of herself perched in a tree while wearing a multi-colored coat.

“Watch out! New season of [Alaskan Bush People] Sunday March 3rd!!! On Discovery and Discovery GO,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “This last year has been an absolute roller coaster and I hope you guys enjoy it as much as we did!”

In a previous Instagram post from last year, Brown gushed about the experience she has had filming the show, and shared her gratefulness to all the people who make the series possible.

“It has been such an amazing honor to work with not only my wonderful family but also some absolutely amazing people,” Brown wrote in the past post. “It’s been a dream come true to get to spread the glory of God, the miracle of family and the wonderful thing that is freedom all across the world, making life long friends along the way.”

“And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend the past eight years of my life, and hopefully the rest of it,” she added. “Big thank you to everyone for all of the love. Stay tuned. More!”

The series has not always been a well of joy for Brown, however, as earlier in 2017 she revealed that she had to take some time away from it to work on her mental and emotional health.

“A little bit ago I was given a week off from work, I had been working almost non stop for about a year, I showed up on time I worked I laughed and I reluctantly took the weekends off, even though I was proud of how hard I was working I was also not taking a lot of time for my mental health,” she wrote in the 2018 post, “I got very caught up in the daily stresses and struggles of life and had no time to just be me, and I’m not gonna lie, I lost sight of my values, who I was, and who I wanted to be.”

“I’ve spent the last week painting, cooking, cleaning, driving, hiking, eating, catching up with friends, and my favorite, spending time with the people I love,” Brown added. “Standing here at the end of my week with a clear mind and a very full heart, I say. If you find yourself overthinking, overwhelmed, and just plain stressed? Take a break. Rebuild yourself, find yourself again and I promise you, you will come out better in the end. I love you all and God bless my lovely’s.”

Alaskan Bush People Season 8 concluded in 2018 and, as Brown shared, the series will return this coming March.