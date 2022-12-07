'Alaskan Bush People': Noah Brown Shares Somber Tribute to Late Dad Billy

Billy Brown, the patriarch of the Alaskan Bush People family, would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Dec. 3. His son Noah Brown, 30, marked the somber occasion with his first Instagram post in over two weeks. Billy died on Feb. 7, 2021, at age 68 after suffering a seizure.

"Three days ago would have been Da's 70th birthday. I was going to post the day of, but I haven't been feeling like posting anything lately," Noah wrote on Tuesday, alongside pictures of the token he has hanging from his car mirror. "For Da's birthday, I took him with me on a road trip, drank a Dr. Pepper (his favorite thing to drink) and we listened to Stevie Ray Vaughan all day (his favorite musician). I don't know what else to say... I will try to post more often, hope that y'all have a great day."

Noah's followers offered their thoughts and memories of watching his father on the long-running Discovery Channel show. "He was an amazing man and an inspiration to us all. Every year on his birthday I will drink a Dr. Pepper in his honor," one fan wrote. "Happy Heavenly Birthday to your father and hugs for you and your family on processing such a great loss," another wrote. "Sending good vibes and prayers to your whole family," another fan commented. "Your Da was a good one!"

Noah and his wife, Rhian, welcomed their second son, Adam Brown, in October. Adam joins his older brother Elijah, who was born in January 2019. Adam was born just days after his brother Gabe Brown and Gabe's wife Raquell "Rose" Pantilla announced the birth of their second child. Noah's other brother, Bear Brown, and Bear's ex Raiven Brown are expecting their second child. Bear and Raiven married in January, but split up again in November.

The Brown family still lives in Washington, but Noah revealed in May 2021 that he was no longer living on the homestead with the rest of the family. In recent episodes, Noah has been shown making plans to move back to Alaska, but he wanted to wait until after his younger sister Birdie Brown had surgery. After her surgery, Noah and Birdie went back to The Last Frontier state and Noah found his new home, reports TV Shows Ace. However, Rhian revealed in early November that they are still living in Washington. Noah's family is planning to move back to Alaska next year.

Alaskan Bush People is now in its 14th season on the Discovery Channel. Episodes air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. The show is also available to stream on Discovery+.