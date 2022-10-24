'Alaskan Bush People': Why Gabe Brown is Wearing Eyeliner
Alaskan Bush People Season 14 is underway, and it seems that fans are zeroing in on one Brown family member: Gabe. More specifically, fans are wondering why Gabe is wearing eyeliner in the new episodes. There is, of course, no direct answer here, but some have speculated that he chose to start wearing eyeliner after the tragic death of his father, Billy Brown, in 2021, a first reported by Looper.
Over on Reddit, a fan of the show, started a thread, inquiring about Gabe's health and adding, "Also, in regards to his appearance it seems like he is wearing eye liner? Now for the most bizarre part. His entire personality has changed. He now has a lisp and is acting really suspect. It's really disturbing to watch. Can anyone brief me on what's going on with him. Is it just me or do you guys see a huge change in his personality, looks, and demeanor." The poster received a lot of responses, in addition to other social media comments about Gabe, many of which we have shared below. Scroll down to see what Alaskan Bush People fans and Gabe's supporters are saying.
"Goth Phase"
Please explain why Gabe with his scraggly,unkempt beard has EYELINER?— peter siano (@petersiano1) October 11, 2022
The top comment on the Reddit thread about Gabe's eyeliner comes from a user who surmised, "He started wearing the eyeliner when his dad died and has posted about mental health issues so it's probably a little bit of a goth phase."prevnext
"Strange Fella"
It appears that Gabe from Alaska Bush People is wearing rouge, eye liner, and other make up. Strange fella got stranger. I actually like him.— Kenny Causey (@Johnc0562Kenny) October 12, 2022
"Yeah, that makes sense," the original Redditor replied. "I was cracking up when him and bam were working with another guy and the dude looks at Gabe and says 'are you wearing eye liner?' And Gabe says yes and the dude just makes a face like wtf is going on with this dude."prevnext
Rock 'n' Roll
Why is Gabe wearing eyeliner? #AlaskanBushPeople— Chris®️ (@JeepingChris) October 3, 2022
Showing some firm support for Gabe, one more Reddit user commented, "He just looks tuff as f— and rock n roll... have you never seen their leather trench coats??"prevnext
"Easy Going"
Love the show and the family, but Gabe, I gotta say, the eyeliner is not good. Looks so weird and especially on someone who claims to live in the bush.— JayDee (@jaydeeplorable) October 3, 2022
"I hope hes doing alright. He was always my favorite family member. Easy going, light hearted caring guy," someone else offered.prevnext
"Goth Kid"
When did Gabe start wearing eyeliner? And why?— Pat Strickenberger (@pjstricken) October 3, 2022
"I too stopped watching for ages and my husband caught a glimpse walking by and asked 'which sister married the goth kid?' I told him 'That's Gabe with the one with the mutton chops' and he was shocked by the change," another Redditor shared.prevnext
Raquell Inspired?
Why does Gabe wear eyeliner?— Bruce (@Bruce89579783) October 2, 2022
"The new look is in line with [Raquell's] goth-esque style. She seems perfectly sweet – and smart for not wanting to be a part of the show," a fan stated, noting that Gabe's new look could be inspired by his wife.prevnext
"Chic"
#AlaskanBushPeople why does Gabe wear eyeliner?— Bruce (@Bruce89579783) October 2, 2022
"His chic is totally goth," a supporter added.prevnext
"Express Himself"
UK fan here. Sorry Gabe, ditch the eye liner it just looks weird! Bear never fails to make us laugh.— Michelle Davin (@alienmitch) October 6, 2022
Finally, as previously noted by Outsider, Gabe's sister-in-law Raiven Adams "Why y'all worried about another man's choices... literally doesn't make a difference how he chooses to express himself."prev