'Alaskan Bush People': Why Gabe Brown is Wearing Eyeliner

Alaskan Bush People Season 14 is underway, and it seems that fans are zeroing in on one Brown family member: Gabe. More specifically, fans are wondering why Gabe is wearing eyeliner in the new episodes. There is, of course, no direct answer here, but some have speculated that he chose to start wearing eyeliner after the tragic death of his father, Billy Brown, in 2021, a first reported by Looper.

Over on Reddit, a fan of the show, started a thread, inquiring about Gabe's health and adding, "Also, in regards to his appearance it seems like he is wearing eye liner? Now for the most bizarre part. His entire personality has changed. He now has a lisp and is acting really suspect. It's really disturbing to watch. Can anyone brief me on what's going on with him. Is it just me or do you guys see a huge change in his personality, looks, and demeanor." The poster received a lot of responses, in addition to other social media comments about Gabe, many of which we have shared below. Scroll down to see what Alaskan Bush People fans and Gabe's supporters are saying.