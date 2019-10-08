‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Noah Brown Reveals Family’s New Pup, Freya

Just seven months after welcoming their first child together, Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown and his wife Rhain Alisha have made another addition to their family. On Monday, Brown, the youngest of Billy and Ami Brown’s five sons, took to Instagram to introduce his fans to the newest member of the wolf pack, his Belgian Sheepdog Freya.

“We would like to introduce the newest member of our family,” he captioned a video of Freya’s dog tag being engraved and a photo of the pup. “Rhain and I have talked for a few years about someday getting me my first Dog and finally the time came.”

“And now without further ado, I give you…..Freya, she is a Belgian sheepdog also referred to as a Groenendael. She was two and a half months old when we got her and we have had her about two weeks now,” he explained. “Elijah and Freya are fast friends and she adores Rhain (but who doesn’t) More pictures to come later.”

The new member of the family certainly generated plenty of buzz, with fans quick to take to the comments section.

“That is great, now you have a protector a watch dog and another family member!” one person commented.

“Beautiful…Everyone should have the experience of having a dog in their life. There, truly, is no finer example of unconditional love than the love you receive from a pet,” wrote a second.

“Love the newest addition to your family,” commented another.

Another pointed out that the pup’s name means “the goddess of love.”

Freya is certainly a welcomed addition to the family and will likely be close friends with Elijah, whom the couple welcomed Jan. 26 of this year. The little one ticked in at 7 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 20 inches long.

“Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy — he’s already working on his howl!” Brown, who now frequents social media with updates about his son, said at the time. “Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family.”

For now, little Elijah and Freya will be growing up side by side off of the Brown family’s 435-acre Washington homestead, which they have dubbed North Star Ranch. Instead, Brown revealed that they are currently renting a house “until the mountain is ready for a little one.”