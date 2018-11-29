‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Noah Brown’s Pregnant Wife Finds Relationship With Family Warming up After Tense Start

Relationships are mending between the Alaskan Bush People family and Noah Brown’s pregnant wife Rhain.

After a rough start upon her introduction to the family, which included the Brown family being shunned from pre-wedding celebrations and Noah Brown slamming his family on Facebook, Rhain’s pregnancy is reportedly helping the family come together and smooth tensions.

“Noah and Rhain were in the midst of a rough patch with his family prior to their baby news, but the pregnancy has really turned things around for them,” a source told Radar Online. “Billy and Ami are over the moon about her pregnancy because Ami has wanted to be a grandmother for so long. Her wish has finally come true and she is feeling so blessed.”

Ami, who won her battle against lung cancer last year, is so excited that she is “already making baby clothes,” with the source adding that the pregnancy has “brought life back into Ami.”

“[The pregnancy] has made Noah’s relationship with Billy stronger because he is now coming to him for fatherhood advice,” the source continued.

The bundle of joy on the way has even seemed to help bring Rhain and Brown’s 16-year-old sister, Rain, together. The two had been at the center of a feud after Rain accused Rhain of stealing her name, something she reportedly dubbed a “single white female” move.

“While Rain isn’t fully on Team Rhain yet, she has opened up dialogue and is really excited for the birth,” the source revealed. “Everyone thinks it is just a matter of time until she comes around.”

Reconciliation between Rhain and the family at the center of the Discovery Channel series seemed to start when the Browns attended her August nuptials to Brown, an intimate ceremony held in Idaho. The occasion took place on the two-year anniversary of when Brown and Rhain had first met in Hoonah, Alaska while she was traveling. They became engaged less than a year later, when Brown dropped to one knee in April of 2017 following a hike in Juneau.

The couple announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child together.

“We’ve taken another step in the adventure that is our life together,” Brown said at the time. “We didn’t try, and we didn’t not try. We figured that we’d just kind of let God and nature take their course and we ended up pregnant.”

Rhain and Brown’s family will expand by one sometime this spring, a fitting time given that it’s the same seasonas when “the birds have their babies, and the deer have their babies, and the bears and the cougars, so we’re gonna have our baby too.”