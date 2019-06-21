‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt Brown Skipped Brother Gabe’s Wedding Due to Alleged Family Tension

Matt Brown reportedly skipped his brother Gabe’s wedding amid tension with the rest of the Alaskan Bush People family.

The reality star’s alleged ongoing feud with father Billy Brown may have impacted his decision not to attend Gabe’s second wedding to Raquell Rose Pantilla, because the two have been mad at each other ever since Marr was fired from the show after a long battle with addiction.

Gabe and Raquell tied the knot again on Friday, June 14, in front of friends and family in an outdoor ceremony, InTouch reports. The couple first tied the know on January 14 at the family’s home in Washington state.

Gabe and Raquell previously wanted a private ceremony, and his brother Noah even served as officiant on the special day. Raquell reportedly “always wanted a spring wedding,” so Gabe decided to make her dreams come true on their five-month anniversary.

While several family members were seen in the photos over the weekend, Matt seemed to be missing from the ceremony amid the rumored tension with his father, Billy.

Matt has reportedly been living in California amid the feud with his father, with Radar Online claiming he wants to have distance from his parents.

“[Brown] has no desire to be anywhere near his parents and really wants nothing to do with them,” the source said. Brown, 36, recently completed a stint in rehab in Palm Desert, California.

Matt isn’t the only one to move away from the rest of the family, which is made up of mom Ami Brown, 55, dad Billy Brown, 66, sons Matt Brown, Josh “Bam Bam” Brown, 34, Bear Brown, 31, Gabe Brown, 29, Noah Brown, 26, and daughters Snowbird Brown, 24, and Rainy Brown, 16. Noah Brown and his wife, Rhain, recently moved to Colorado with their new son Elijah, Bam Bam reportedly lives with his girlfriend, producer Allison Kagan, and Gabe has also reportedly moved out.

Radar reported back in April that many of the older Brown children have moved out of the property after conflict with Billy and Ami Brown.

“Bam Bam and Allison want nothing to do with his family. The only reason that Bam Bam even was on the show is because he has to in order for them to keep the contracts. He does not like his mother and father because of the way that they treat Allison,” a source told Radar.

However, Matt seems to still be in a good place with his siblings as he sent well wishes to brother Bear last week on social media.