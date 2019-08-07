‘Alaskan Bush People’: Here’s How to Watch Full Episodes

Need to get up to date with the Wolfpack? There are plenty of ways to catch up on Alaskan Bush People, even if you haven’t gotten the chance to watch the hit Discovery Channel reality series live during its regular time slot of 9 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Full episodes of Alaskan Bush People are available to stream on Discovery GO and on the Discovery GO app, as well as on Amazon Instant Video for a fee of about $3 an episode and between $8 and $20 a season. Full seasons are also available for purchase on Google Play as well as iTunes.

It’s worth catching up on all the Brown family’s happenings as Season 10 kicks off, with more than a little change striking the reality personalities since they made the move from Alaska to the Pacific Northwest following mom Ami Brown’s cancer battle.

After brother Noah Brown wed wife Rhain last year, the two welcomed the first Brown grandchild, son Elijah Connor Brown, in January, with the happy couple telling PEOPLE at the time, “Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy — he’s already working on his howl! Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family.”

The romantic atmosphere on the mountain must have rubbed off on brother Gabe Brown, who wed wife Raquell in January, announcing just weeks later that they were also expecting their first child in November.

“We’re so thrilled to share we’re expecting a new addition to our family this November,” the couple told PEOPLE. “God has blessed us in so many ways and we can’t wait to meet our little one this fall.”

Even brother Bear Brown is feeling the love, introducing his girlfriend, Raiven Adams, to the world earlier this month.

“I would definitely say what I like most about Raiven would simply be Raiven herself,” he told PEOPLE. “She is truly the full package. She is like, beauty in every sense of the word, inside and out. And she is the most awesome and extreme woman I’ve ever met! I adore her, honestly.”

He added, “We’re enjoying summer on the mountain together and can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery