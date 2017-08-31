‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Reportedly Says Goodbye to the Show

The Browns might return for another season of Alaskan Bush People, but it looks like at least one member of the family is content with walking away.

Gabe Brown, one of Bobby and Ami’s sons, has made it seem like he’s done with the Discovery series. He took to Instagram this week to share a heartfelt message to the producers for sharing his family’s story.

While he didn’t confirm that he was leaving, the caption of his photo did make it sound like his mind was made up.

“Thank you Discovery Paul Terry Sheila and so many more for the adventures we have shared with the world. God bless,” he wrote.

There are a lot of changes ahead for the Browns and it seems like they might be too much for Gabe to get used to. The family has been spending a lot of time in California due to Ami’s cancer treatments.

Alaskan Bush People Exposed, a Facebook page that tracks much of the family’s activity, recently said that Gabe has been on the way out for a while. An admin went as far as to say that Gabe wasn’t really interested in making the show when it began.

At this point, it looks like Alaskan Bush People fans should prepare for the family to be a little smaller next season.

