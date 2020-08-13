'Alaskan Bush People': Does Bear Brown Have a New Girlfriend?

Is love in the air for Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown? Some fans certainly seem to think so after the Discovery Channel star took to Instagram to share a new photo alongside a woman he posed with in July. The images have left some believing that he has moved on from his drama-filled relationship with ex-Raiven Adams, with whom he shares son River.

Speculation that Brown could possibly have found new love was first prompted in July after he took to his private Instagram account to share a photo of a woman sitting on a grassy hill. Shared just one day after his ex called him a "low life," Brown said that he was "hanging out with a friend! It was a good day, with a beautiful view!" The post immediately set ablaze the comments section, with many speculating the woman could be more than just a friend.

The rumors only seemed to take off this week when Brown again took to his account with a new photo of himself and the mystery woman. That image, which can be viewed on The Sun by clicking here, was a selfie of the reality TV star and the woman smiling for the camera. Brown captioned the post, "It's always awesome when you get to work with a friend!!!! Makes it feel more like play!!!!"

At this time, Brown does not seem to have addressed rumors that this new woman could be his possible love interest. A new relationship would follow Brown's contentious relationship with Adams, whom he first met at his brother Noah Brown's wedding. The former couple had announced in August of last year that they were expecting their first child together, though they split just two days later, explaining that they "ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby." However, not long after, they reunited, only to again split in a relationship break that has been filled with drama.

In the months leading up to River's birth, Brown was accused of cocaine abuse and of exhibiting "erratic" and "abusive" behavior, including threatening Adams with a gun. Brown has denied all of the allegations against him. Adams gave birth to River on March 9, 2020. Brown was not present at the birth, and has reportedly has not yet met his son, with Adams recently telling In Touch Weekly that her ex "doesn't call or try to be involved" in their son's life.