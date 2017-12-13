Everything to Know About the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Christmas Special

The Brown family is about to ring in the holidays with an Alaskan Bush People Christmas special.

In just under a week, America’s favorite “wolf pack” will be returning to TV screens after four months of absence. Their return comes in the wake of the news that pack matriarch Ami Brown was battling lung cancer and the family would temporarily be relocating from the Alaskan bush to Los Angeles as she sought treatment at UCLA. So what can fans expect to see in the special?

According to Discovery Channel, Ami Brown will feature heavily in the special. The family will be getting into the Christmas spirit with a special surprise for her, all while they await moving their pack and rebuilding in the lower 48 states. It is speculated that the special, which was reportedly filmed during the first week of November, will not have much original footage, but rather feature never-before-seen footage and interviews.

For those wondering if this means that an eighth season could be in the future, it’s a possibility. With the family setting up a permanent home in Colorado, it’s likely that any future seasons would focus on their adjustment to life as they settle into civilization after years of being secluded in the Alaskan wilderness. It has also been rumored that Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown and his girlfriend, Allison Kagan, could have a spin-off in the works.

If you’re looking to catch up with the Brown family, the Alaskan Bush People Christmas special airs Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.