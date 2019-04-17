Every ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast Member’s Instagram

Alaskan Bush People may be on a break before the next season, but there are plenty of ways to get your fix of the Brown family on social media.

The Browns may live off the grid for the most part, but all the children do keep a presence on Instagram — even if it is more low-key than other social media stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There, fans can follow along and get the scoop on the Browns’ latest adventures, at least until they’re on the screen next season!

Keep scrolling to see all the accounts you should be following to tide you over until then:

Official Instagram

To be the first to get an update on the Alaskan Bush People family, you can’t go wrong giving the Discovery show’s official Instagram a follow @alaskanbushppl.

With 120,000 followers, the account provides sneak peeks to every episode, fun #tbt posts and other behind-the-scenes content, and information on when the show returns for new seasons.

Bear Brown

If you’re looking for more “extreme” content from the Alaskan Bush People cast, you can’t go wrong following the King of Extreme himself, Bear Brown, @bearbrownthekingofextreme.

Bear’s profile may be private, but it’s clear the badass Discovery cast member is pretty accepting of requests with 51,400-plus followers. Once you are accepted, there’s plenty of Bear’s stunts, personal moments and family tributes to keep you scrolling on his timeline.

Noah Brown

With a new wife and baby at home, it would track that Noah Brown would have plenty to share on Instagram @noah_d_and_rhain_alisha with his 12,200-plus followers.

Unfortunately for fans, the new dad isn’t a frequent poster, with the most recent shot he shared dating back to Aug. 13, 208. Maybe once things quiet down at home, he’ll share some sweet baby pictures!

Gabe Brown

Another newlywed in the Brown family, Gabe Brown, is a little more frequent in sharing the side of his life fans don’t get to see on camera, including more of wife Raquell.

He’s also a big fan of sharing selfies showing off his signature mutton chops and grin @gabrielstarbuckbrown11, and with his public profile, is an open book to all nearly 57,000 followers.

Rain Brown

The youngest member of the Brown family, it’s no surprise that Rain Brown is one of the most frequent posters on the social media site @heroofkirkwell.

From beautiful shots of nature to photos of herself and pets, Rain often uses the platform as a way to reach out her 110,000 followers about everything from misconceptions about the show to her own mental health journey.

Matt Brown

After successfully completing a stay in rehab for his substance abuse problems, Matt Brown has been sharing his sobriety journey with the 24,000 people who follow him @mattbrown511.

From peaceful thoughts about his sobriety to funny jokes about iconic moments in the series, Matt’s Instagram is definitely worth a follow if you’re one of the many rooting for him on his journey or simply need a pick-me-up in your own life.

Bam Bam Brown

Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is by far the most private of all the Brown siblings, and his Instagram presence @respectthedanger definitely reflects that.

While he uses the platform a fair amount, posting more than 250 photos, the 34-year-old keeps who follows him limited, restricting access through a private account to everyone but 20 accounts. It’s understandable he might want to keep parts of his life to himself after living most of it on TV, but it never hurts to send a follow request!

Other Social Media

If you’re not on Instagram at all, don’t worry! There are other ways to keep up with the Brown family.

To get sneak peeks and news about the Discovery family, as well as chat with other fans about the latest episode, you can’t go wrong on the Alaskan Bush People Facebook page.

For Twitter users, the show is also online sharing exclusive content if you follow @AlaskanBushPPL on the platform.

Happy following!

Photo credit: Discovery