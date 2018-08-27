‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Billy Brown Reveals New ‘Dream’ for Family’s Land

Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown is taking on his father’s dream when rebuilding his family’s life in their new Washington homestead.

The family left their Browntown property when mom Ami was diagnosed with cancer in order for her to get treatment in California, but now that she’s been declared cancer-free and the family is out in the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest, the family is ready for new challenges, as revealed in Sunday’s all-new episode of the Discovery reality series.

“What we’re going for, it’s a serious thing,” Billy said. “We’re trying to build a ranch.”

The biggest challenge, other than building a residence for the family, is to build the barn, which Billy explained is the “heart” of any farm or ranch.

“Everytime our livestock has babies and we keep it and it grows, it’s gonna stay there,” Billy told his son. “It’s gonna be something y’all tend to later.”

The idea to build a ranch has been with Billy since he was a boy, he explained, saying, “You can’t grow up in Texas with horses and not have it get under your skin. I had fought so hard, so long to try and pull something like that off, and got really close but didn’t quite make it. “

He revealed that his father originally was the one who desired ranch life, even buying a large plot of land on which to build his dream, but died two weeks after the purchase in a plane crash.

“He wanted to give us that dream and it’s something to give to mine now,” he said.

It won’t be easy, but Billy has never done things the easy way, he told his family.

“We fought hard in Alaska to have a self-sustaining lifestyle, renewable resources and things like that,” he said. “Here, those things are right in front of us. Everything that you’re relying on for food and work and everything else comes from this barn.”

But will this vision be one the Browns can realize? Or will the Brown ranch never come to fruition?

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

