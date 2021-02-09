'Alaskan Bush People': Billy Brown's Death Sparks Tribute From Discovery Channel

✖

The Discovery Channel is mourning the loss of one of their own. On Sunday, Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown died, with news of his death Monday prompting a flurry of tributes and condolences. Among those to pay their respects was the channel that made Brown and his family namesake stars for their unique life living in the Alaskan bush.

The network broke their silence Monday afternoon in a statement released via the official Alaskan Bush People Twitter account. Discovery said it is "devastated to hear of" Brown's "sudden passing." The statement went on to note Brown's long history with the network, adding, "he has been part of the [Discovery] family for years." Discovery called Brown, 68, "a trailblazer" and "a lovely man," adding that he was "most definitely one of a kind." The message concluded by sending love to the Brown family. Discovery later paid tribute in the form of an article "celebrating the life of Billy Brown."

We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the @Discovery family for years - a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him as they deal with this devastating loss. pic.twitter.com/23Kaz67ekz — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) February 8, 2021

"Throughout his life, Billy Brown became an expert outdoorsman. He enjoyed living in the bush and spending time side by side with wildlife," the article, which documented his achievements and life, read in part. "Billy was constantly on the lookout for a new remote high mountain lake or stream to go fishing, one of his greatest passions in life….'As long as Ami and my family are beside me, I'll ride the wind of adventure to the end,' said Billy. RIP to a great man."

According to Brown's son, Bear Brown, the Brown family patriarch died on Sunday night after suffering a seizure. He was 68. Announcing his father's death, Bear wrote that Brown "lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well." He added that the Brown family plans "to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream" and asked for "privacy and prayers during this painful time." Prior to his death, Brown had suffered from numerous health issues and had recently been hospitalized.

Brown had been a Discovery staple since 2014, the year when Alaskan Bush People officially launched. The series follows the Brown family "wolf pack," who have removed themselves from civilization to instead live life off the grid. The series initially followed their life in Alaska, though they relocated to Washington amid matriarch Ami Brown's battle with cancer. The series wrapped Season 12 on October 29, according to Deadline.