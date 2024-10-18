Liam Payne’s Letter to His 10-Year-Old Self Resurfaces After His Death

Liam Payne’s death has sent waves of devastation through music fans across the globe. As memorials and tributes have poured in following Payne’s passing on Wednesday, BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills honored the late singer by sharing a resurfaced letter that to Payne once wrote to his 10-year-old self.

In a video shared on Instagram, Mills explains that the letter was from when Payne had been a guest on his show in 2020 when Mills asked for listeners to share their letters to their younger selves. Payne offered up his own, which Mills reshared in the clip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dear 10-year-old Liam,” Payne began, donning a pair of headphones, “Get ready! It’s about to get a little bumpy. Cherish every moment with your loved ones right now as there’s only a few more family holidays to enjoy, life is about to turn surreal.” Payne then quipped, “You know that thing you love, singing, keep it up, and when you turn fourteen something magical is going to happen and I’m not talking about puberty.”

“Not only will you audition for one of the biggest music shows in the world,” Payne continued, referring to The X Factor, “but you’ll also meet the future mother of your child.” Payne first met fellow singer Cheryl Ann Tweedy during his audition for the show in 2008, as she was part of the judges panel. Years later, Payne and Tweedy would date for a couple of years and welcome one child, a son named Bear.

“I know it seems early but just trust me it’s all gonna work out however it’s supposed to. I suggest you watch Back to the Future, it might help,” Payne went on to say. “You are now famous and it feels like you’ve peaked way too early you cocky little bugger, but you have barely even started yet. Take it down a notch and remember it’s a marathon not a sprint.”

Payne then told his younger self that The X Factor audition “isn’t even base camp,” which is likely due to the fact that judge and series creator Simon Cowell decided he was not ready for the journey to stardom. “For a while you’ll feel like giving up,” the singer continued in his letter, “But don’t… as you’re about to meet four other guys on the same track as you.”

In 2010, Payne teamed up with Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson to form the band One Direction, arguably a pivotal moment in music history. “When you first meet them it’s going to be chaos but just remember to enjoy yourself,” he added in his letter.

Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Simon Cowell, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Payne then went on to offer his younger self some advice, saying, “Stay young at heart as that’s what this point of your life is all about; forgive more and learn to listen. You will have the most amazing time of your life, travel the world and live a life you barely imagined.”

The singer also seemed to address life after One Direction, which came to an end in 2016 when the band split up. “Then it will end for a time and you will be left with nothing but the steering wheel. It will feel scary, like you’re alone but you are not. You’re about to start a totally new journey with the most amazing person you’ve met far, your son Bear,” who was born in 2018. “Don’t doubt yourself at this Dad thing, just look at all the things you’ve learnt along the way, surely that must mean you have a lot to give.”

Finally, in the last section of his letter, Payne told his younger self, “Be grateful and try to remember every day you’re doing something you love that took ten years to build. The first single will skyrocket and you’ll never see it coming but stop with the self-doubt and you’ll be fine.” He then concluded, “Give Mum, Dad and all the family big hug from me…”

Payne died on Wednesday, after falling from the balcony of his third-floor room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Officials later reported that an investigation found Payne had jumped from the balcony.