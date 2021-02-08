'Alaskan Bush People': What to Know About Billy and Ami Brown's Relationship

Fans of Alaskan Bush People were sad to find out that the family patriarch Billy Brown died on Sunday night at the age of 68. His son, Bear, revealed that it was due to a seizure. “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure,” he wrote on his private Instagram. “He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed.” “He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well," Brown continued. "We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time. God Bless Everyone!” For more on the Brown family, continue scrolling.

His Family Left Behind Brown leaves behind seven children and his wife, Ami. His youngest daughter, Rain, 18, spoke out about her father's death. "I lost a true friend," Brown wrote on Instagram. "Not forever, but only in this world. Please hold my family in your thoughts and prayers, especially my mother. Please hold your family tight for me. Words cannot express how wonderful he was and is. But I will say, the closest thing to an angel I've ever known. God bless you da I love and miss you dearly. You will always be my hero. God bless everyone." His widow, Ami, has not spoken publicly about his death at this time.

A Controversial Marriage (Photo: Discovery Channel) Billy and Ami were married for decades, but their relationship had a very controversial start. They married on June 16, 1979, in Texas when Billy was 26 and Amy was only 15. Technically, the marriage was legal, as girls as young as 14 could be married in Texas at the time with parental consent.

Cutting Ties At the time of their marriage, Ami's mother required that the teenager stay in school and finish her education before she would give her permission. However, as soon as they were married, Ami cut ties with her family. Her mother and brother have accused Billy of forcing her to drop and being a very controlling husband. Her brother claims that when he confronted Billy about Ami dropping out of school, the future Alaskan Bush People star angrily said "That's none of your mother's business now. She belongs to me!"

Inside The Marriage (Photo: Discovery Channel ) Billy left these compromising details out of his memoir, One Wave At A Time, when he describes the first time he saw his future wife. "She was the beautiful young woman I had ever met," he wrote, saying that the relationship was "love at first sight."

Still In Love Billy and Ami are presented on Alaskan Bush People as deeply in love with each other after all of these years. However, fans have pointed out that Ami is very dutiful and subservient as a wife, leaving some to wonder about the equity in the relationship.