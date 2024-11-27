Discovery Channel Star Arrested After Police Chase: Chad Ollinger Allegedly Avoided Police

Discovery Channel star Chad Ollinger was arrested in Texas Monday night. Ollinger, who appears on Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, was booked on two charges of evading arrest after he allegedly led police on a motorcycle chase that turned into a foot pursuit.

The chase reportedly began around 9 p.m. Monday night when Ollinger, who was out riding his black Harley Davidson in Texas, allegedly ran a stop light in front of an unmarked police car, law enforcement sources told TMZ. When officers attempted to pull the reality TV star over, however, Ollinger refused to stop, resulting in a police chase. Ollinger eventually pulled his motorcycle over, but he allegedly left it and continued to run from police, leading to a foot pursuit, which ended when police eventually caught up to him and arrested him.

Chad Ollinger and Eric talk in side by side.

Ollinger was arrested and booked on two charges – evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and evading arrest/detention on foot. He was booked into the county jail and released the following day after posting bond. Addressing the incident, Ollinger told TMZ, “All I know is this one thing. It was a hell of a ride until I got off of that Harley crossbone.”

Ollinger has not offered further comment at this time, nor has he posted to social media in the days since his arrest.

Ollinger is a familiar face for Discovery Channel viewers, as he currently stars on Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch. The series premiered in 2021 and centers around Ollinger and his father Duane Ollinger as they excavate the family’s 160-acre property in Utah’s Uinta Basin to discover what is hidden in the seven underground caves on the property. Pursuing what they believe to be a 500-year-old lost treasure, the father-son duo must go up against paranormal forces.

“One of the hindrances has been the paranormal for sure. We’re right by Skinwalker Ranch, so we’re starting to see different clues from that,” Ollinger recently told TV Insider. “The things we see and hear and smell is wild. I didn’t believe in any of this stuff until I got up here. There is definitely something going on for sure.”

While Ollinger is described by his father as not having “an ounce of quit in him,” the married father of four admitted that his pursuit of the treasure, and the dangers that come with it, “has hindered different relationships for sure. We spend a lot of time up there. We travel quite a bit to research this project. It has been tough on relationships, but here we are.”

New episodes of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch air Wednesdays on Discovery.